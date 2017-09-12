FacebookTwitterInstagramYouTube

REPORTS — Sept. 12, 2017

SHERIDAN
FIRE-RESCUE

Monday

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 2000 block Sugarland Drive, 3:22

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Monday

• No calls reported.

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Monday

• No reports available at press time.

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

Monday

• No admissions or dismissals reported.

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Monday

• Welfare check, Long Drive, 12:14 a.m.

• Trespass progress, West Fifth Street, 12:33 a.m.

• Barking dog, Pioneer Road, 1:25 a.m.

• Suspicious person, East Loucks Street, 4:07 a.m.

• Malicious destruction, Smith Street, 7:08 a.m.

• Lost property, Area, 7:58 a.m.

• Lost property, Long Drive, 8 a.m.

• Found property, Sugarland Drive, 8:21 a.m.

• Dog at large, West Loucks Street, 8:50 a.m.

• Accident, North Brooks Street, 8:50 a.m.

• Animal welfare, West Burkitt Street, 9:38 a.m.

• Careless driver, Coffeen Avenue, 10:09 a.m.

• DUI, citizen report, Coffeen Avenue, 10:32 a.m.

• Cat trap, Pioneer Road, 11:09 a.m.

• Drugs/possession, Mydland Road, 11:24 a.m.

• Accident, West Loucks Street, 11:33 a.m.

• Dog at large, North Gould Street, 11:33 a.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Long Drive, 12:22 p.m.

• Animal welfare, South Sheridan Avenue, 1:01 p.m.

• Welfare check, Ponderosa Drive, 1:38 p.m.

• Accident, East Brundage Lane, 2:59 p.m.

• Animal injured, West Loucks Street, 6:35 p.m.

• Found property, North Main Street, 7:34 p.m.

• Welfare check, Coffeen Avenue, 8:12 p.m.

• Suicidal subject, South Sheridan Avenue, 9:41 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, West Alger Avenue, 10:13 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Beaver Street, 10:19 p.m.

• Open door, North Heights Avenue, 10:30 p.m.

• Alarm; burglar, North Main Street, 11:06 p.m.

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Monday

• Property destruction, Main Street, Dayton, 10:13 a.m.

• Civil, Trish Drive, 12:53 p.m.

• Domestic, Wild Horse Road, Madoc Street, Arvada, 7:25 p.m.

• Custody dispute, Third Avenue west, Ranchester, 8:40 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, North Main Street, 9:56 p.m.

• Welfare check, Third Avenue west, Ranchester, 10:17 p.m.

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Monday

• Kyle Ray Riebe, 27, Sheridan, warrant, circuit court, arrested by SPD

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 57

Female inmate count: 14

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1

Number of book-ins for the previous day: 0

Number of releases for the previous day: 6

