REPORTS — Sept. 12, 2017

SHERIDAN
FIRE-RESCUE
Monday
• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 2000 block Sugarland Drive, 3:22
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Monday
• No calls reported.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Monday
• No reports available at press time.
SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL
Monday
• No admissions or dismissals reported.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Monday
• Welfare check, Long Drive, 12:14 a.m.
• Trespass progress, West Fifth Street, 12:33 a.m.
• Barking dog, Pioneer Road, 1:25 a.m.
• Suspicious person, East Loucks Street, 4:07 a.m.
• Malicious destruction, Smith Street, 7:08 a.m.
• Lost property, Area, 7:58 a.m.
• Lost property, Long Drive, 8 a.m.
• Found property, Sugarland Drive, 8:21 a.m.
• Dog at large, West Loucks Street, 8:50 a.m.
• Accident, North Brooks Street, 8:50 a.m.
• Animal welfare, West Burkitt Street, 9:38 a.m.
• Careless driver, Coffeen Avenue, 10:09 a.m.
• DUI, citizen report, Coffeen Avenue, 10:32 a.m.
• Cat trap, Pioneer Road, 11:09 a.m.
• Drugs/possession, Mydland Road, 11:24 a.m.
• Accident, West Loucks Street, 11:33 a.m.
• Dog at large, North Gould Street, 11:33 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Long Drive, 12:22 p.m.
• Animal welfare, South Sheridan Avenue, 1:01 p.m.
• Welfare check, Ponderosa Drive, 1:38 p.m.
• Accident, East Brundage Lane, 2:59 p.m.
• Animal injured, West Loucks Street, 6:35 p.m.
• Found property, North Main Street, 7:34 p.m.
• Welfare check, Coffeen Avenue, 8:12 p.m.
• Suicidal subject, South Sheridan Avenue, 9:41 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, West Alger Avenue, 10:13 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Beaver Street, 10:19 p.m.
• Open door, North Heights Avenue, 10:30 p.m.
• Alarm; burglar, North Main Street, 11:06 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Monday
• Property destruction, Main Street, Dayton, 10:13 a.m.
• Civil, Trish Drive, 12:53 p.m.
• Domestic, Wild Horse Road, Madoc Street, Arvada, 7:25 p.m.
• Custody dispute, Third Avenue west, Ranchester, 8:40 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, North Main Street, 9:56 p.m.
• Welfare check, Third Avenue west, Ranchester, 10:17 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Monday
• Kyle Ray Riebe, 27, Sheridan, warrant, circuit court, arrested by SPD
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 57
Female inmate count: 14
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1
Number of book-ins for the previous day: 0
Number of releases for the previous day: 6