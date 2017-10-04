SHERIDAN

FIRE-RESCUE

Tuesday

• Fire investigation, 400 block South Thurmond Avenue, 6:40 a.m.

• RMA assist, 100 block Coffeen Avenue, 6:51 a.m.

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE

DEPARTMENT

Tuesday

• No calls reported.

ROCKY MOUNTAIN

AMBULANCE

Tuesday

• Reports not available at press time.

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL

HOSPITAL

Tuesday

• Dismissals — Rebecca J. Davidson, Sheridan; Lola Rae Davidson, Sheridan.

SHERIDAN POLICE

DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Sunday

• DUS, North Main Street, 12:11 a.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, West Loucks Street, 3:32 a.m.

• Citizen flag down, North Gould Street, 7:31 a.m.

• Assist agency, Coffeen Avenue, 8:11 a.m.

• Gas theft, East Brundage Lane, 9:25 a.m.

• Found property, West Alger Avenue, 10:20 a.m.

• Civil dispute, Broadway Street, 10:55 a.m.

• Hit and run, North Main Street, 10:59 a.m.

• Assist agency, Sugarland Drive, 11:18 a.m.

• Civil dispute, North Main Street, 1:01 p.m.

• Accident, Sugarland Drive, 1:34 p.m.

• Civil standby, Val Vista Street, 2:04 p.m.

• Theft cold, Mydland Road, 2:08 p.m.

• Animal found, College Meadow Drive, 2:11 p.m.

• Civil dispute, East Fifth Street, 2:18 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, North Main Street, 2:28 p.m.

• Assist agency, West 12th Street, 2:53 p.m.

• Parking complaint, Sheridan area, 3:09 p.m.

• Juvenile out of control, Mydland Road, 3:31 p.m.

• Civil dispute, Aspen Grove Drive, 3:37 p.m.

• Bar check, Sugarland Drive, 3:41 p.m.

• Bar check, Sugarland Drive, 3:43 p.m.

• Welfare check, Sheridan area, 5:56 p.m.

• Citizen assist, North Main Street, 8:37 p.m.

• Runaway, Strahan Parkway, 8:44 p.m.

• DUI, citizen report, Sheridan Avenue, 9:04 p.m.

• Juvenile out of control, Strahan Parkway, 9:26 p.m.

• Bar check, Coffeen Avenue, 9:46 p.m.

• Suicidal subject, Townhouse Place, 10:25 p.m.

Monday

• Assist agency, Coffeen Avenue, 1:18 a.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Canfield Street, 4:03 a.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Sherman Avenue, 8:06 a.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Yonkee Avenue, 8:07 a.m.

• Lost property, West Alger Avenue, 8:39 a.m.

• Drug activity, Thurmond Avenue, 8:42 a.m.

• DUI, North Main Street

• Found property, Broadway Street, 10:47 a.m.

• Dog at large, Lewis Street, 11:12 a.m.

• Assist agency, Coffeen Avenue, 11:20 a.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Long Drive, 11:48 a.m.

• Drugs/possession, Sheridan area, 12:22 p.m.

• Suicidal subject, North Sheridan Avenue, 12:28 p.m.

• Suspicious person, Hill Pond Drive, 12:36 p.m.

• K9 school demo, Mydland Road, 1:45 p.m.

• DUS, North Main Street, 2:01 p.m.

• Report of lost property, North Main Street, 2:36 p.m.

• Animal incident, Mydland Road, 3:48 p.m.

• Suicidal subject, North Heights Road, 3:52 p.m.

• Vicious dog, Yonkee Avenue, 4:02 p.m.

• Drug activity, Long Drive, 4:07 p.m.

• Drug activity, North Main Street, 4:19 p.m.

• Welfare check, Thomas Drive, 4:35 p.m.

• Animal dead, West 10th Street, 4:37 p.m.

• Assist agency, West Fifth Street, 5:08 p.m.

• Drug activity, Coffeen Avenue, 6:49 p.m.

• Runaway, Mydland Road

• Suspicious vehicle, East Fifth Street, 9:18 p.m.

• Welfare check, Colorado Street, 11:01 p.m.

• Shoplifting, North Main Street, 11:13 p.m.

• DUS, East Brundage Lane, 11:43 p.m.

SHERIDAN COUNTY

SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Tuesday

• Suspicious circumstance, Dayton Street, 7:17 a.m.

• Animal welfare, Highway 335, mile marker 1, 11:25 a.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Story area, 6:20 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Soldier Creek Road and Keystone Road, 7:05 p.m.

• Open door, Wondra Avenue, Ranchester, 10:21 p.m.

• Verbal dispute, Coffeen Avenue, 11:37 p.m.

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Tuesday

• Luke Thomas Young, 21, Sheridan, FTA warrant, municipal court, arrested by SPD

• Paige Elizabeth Zorn, 18, Sheridan, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Milo Russell Henson, 42, Sheridan, possession of a controlled substance in liquid form, interfere with officer, circuit court; child support warrant, district court; child support warrant, out of county court, arrested by SPD

• Lori Ann Henson, 61, Sheridan, probation violation/revocation, circuit court, arrested by SPD

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 60

Female inmate count: 20

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 2

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 3

Number of book-ins for the previous day: 4

Number of releases for the previous day: 4