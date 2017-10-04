SHERIDAN
FIRE-RESCUE
Tuesday
• Fire investigation, 400 block South Thurmond Avenue, 6:40 a.m.
• RMA assist, 100 block Coffeen Avenue, 6:51 a.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE
DEPARTMENT
Tuesday
• No calls reported.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN
AMBULANCE
Tuesday
• Reports not available at press time.
SHERIDAN MEMORIAL
HOSPITAL
Tuesday
• Dismissals — Rebecca J. Davidson, Sheridan; Lola Rae Davidson, Sheridan.
SHERIDAN POLICE
DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Sunday
• DUS, North Main Street, 12:11 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, West Loucks Street, 3:32 a.m.
• Citizen flag down, North Gould Street, 7:31 a.m.
• Assist agency, Coffeen Avenue, 8:11 a.m.
• Gas theft, East Brundage Lane, 9:25 a.m.
• Found property, West Alger Avenue, 10:20 a.m.
• Civil dispute, Broadway Street, 10:55 a.m.
• Hit and run, North Main Street, 10:59 a.m.
• Assist agency, Sugarland Drive, 11:18 a.m.
• Civil dispute, North Main Street, 1:01 p.m.
• Accident, Sugarland Drive, 1:34 p.m.
• Civil standby, Val Vista Street, 2:04 p.m.
• Theft cold, Mydland Road, 2:08 p.m.
• Animal found, College Meadow Drive, 2:11 p.m.
• Civil dispute, East Fifth Street, 2:18 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, North Main Street, 2:28 p.m.
• Assist agency, West 12th Street, 2:53 p.m.
• Parking complaint, Sheridan area, 3:09 p.m.
• Juvenile out of control, Mydland Road, 3:31 p.m.
• Civil dispute, Aspen Grove Drive, 3:37 p.m.
• Bar check, Sugarland Drive, 3:41 p.m.
• Bar check, Sugarland Drive, 3:43 p.m.
• Welfare check, Sheridan area, 5:56 p.m.
• Citizen assist, North Main Street, 8:37 p.m.
• Runaway, Strahan Parkway, 8:44 p.m.
• DUI, citizen report, Sheridan Avenue, 9:04 p.m.
• Juvenile out of control, Strahan Parkway, 9:26 p.m.
• Bar check, Coffeen Avenue, 9:46 p.m.
• Suicidal subject, Townhouse Place, 10:25 p.m.
Monday
• Assist agency, Coffeen Avenue, 1:18 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Canfield Street, 4:03 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Sherman Avenue, 8:06 a.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Yonkee Avenue, 8:07 a.m.
• Lost property, West Alger Avenue, 8:39 a.m.
• Drug activity, Thurmond Avenue, 8:42 a.m.
• DUI, North Main Street
• Found property, Broadway Street, 10:47 a.m.
• Dog at large, Lewis Street, 11:12 a.m.
• Assist agency, Coffeen Avenue, 11:20 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Long Drive, 11:48 a.m.
• Drugs/possession, Sheridan area, 12:22 p.m.
• Suicidal subject, North Sheridan Avenue, 12:28 p.m.
• Suspicious person, Hill Pond Drive, 12:36 p.m.
• K9 school demo, Mydland Road, 1:45 p.m.
• DUS, North Main Street, 2:01 p.m.
• Report of lost property, North Main Street, 2:36 p.m.
• Animal incident, Mydland Road, 3:48 p.m.
• Suicidal subject, North Heights Road, 3:52 p.m.
• Vicious dog, Yonkee Avenue, 4:02 p.m.
• Drug activity, Long Drive, 4:07 p.m.
• Drug activity, North Main Street, 4:19 p.m.
• Welfare check, Thomas Drive, 4:35 p.m.
• Animal dead, West 10th Street, 4:37 p.m.
• Assist agency, West Fifth Street, 5:08 p.m.
• Drug activity, Coffeen Avenue, 6:49 p.m.
• Runaway, Mydland Road
• Suspicious vehicle, East Fifth Street, 9:18 p.m.
• Welfare check, Colorado Street, 11:01 p.m.
• Shoplifting, North Main Street, 11:13 p.m.
• DUS, East Brundage Lane, 11:43 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY
SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Tuesday
• Suspicious circumstance, Dayton Street, 7:17 a.m.
• Animal welfare, Highway 335, mile marker 1, 11:25 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Story area, 6:20 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Soldier Creek Road and Keystone Road, 7:05 p.m.
• Open door, Wondra Avenue, Ranchester, 10:21 p.m.
• Verbal dispute, Coffeen Avenue, 11:37 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Tuesday
• Luke Thomas Young, 21, Sheridan, FTA warrant, municipal court, arrested by SPD
• Paige Elizabeth Zorn, 18, Sheridan, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Milo Russell Henson, 42, Sheridan, possession of a controlled substance in liquid form, interfere with officer, circuit court; child support warrant, district court; child support warrant, out of county court, arrested by SPD
• Lori Ann Henson, 61, Sheridan, probation violation/revocation, circuit court, arrested by SPD
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 60
Female inmate count: 20
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 2
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 3
Number of book-ins for the previous day: 4
Number of releases for the previous day: 4