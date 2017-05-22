FacebookTwitterInstagramYouTube

Reports — May 22, 2017

SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Friday

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 1800 block Big Horn Avenue, 9:04 a.m.

• Activated fire alarm, 2100 block Sugarland Drive, 6:54 p.m.

Saturday

• RMA assist, 300 block Broadway Street, 4:56 a.m.

• RMA assist, 600 block Big Horn Avenue, 9:35 a.m.

• Ill male, 1400 block North Heights avenue, 9:47 a.m.

• RMA assist, 600 Block Big Horn Avenue, 8:49 p.m.

Sunday

• RMA assist, 1600 block Big Horn Avenue, 11:44 a.m.

• RMA assist, 1700 block South Sheridan Avenue, 4:53 p.m.

• RMA assist, East Fourth and Main streets, 6:38 p.m.

 

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Friday-Saturday

• No calls reported.

Sunday

• Medical, 11 Lane Lane, 11:35 p.m.

 

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Friday

• Standby, Coffeen Avenue, 8:13 a.m.

• Medical, Big Horn Avenue, 9 a.m.

• Medical, Mydland Road, 1:12 p.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 1:23 p.m.

• Trauma, South Badger Street, 2:02 p.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 2:02 p.m.

• Trauma, Beckton Road, 4:41 p.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 6:10 p.m.

• Medical, Huntington and South Linden streets, 7:03 p.m.

• Trauma, A Street, 8:23 p.m.

Saturday

• Medical, Big Horn Avenue, 2:41 a.m.

• Trauma, North Piney Road, 4:29 a.m.

• Trauma, Broadway Street, 4:55 a.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 7 a.m.

• Medical, Big Horn Avenue, 9:32 a.m.

• Trauma, Laclede Street, 9:37 a.m.

• Medical, Laclede Street, 10:41 a.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 11:51 a.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 2:30 p.m.

• Medical, North Piney Creek Road, 5:44 p.m.

Sunday

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 12:08 a.m.

• Trauma, West Loucks Street, 1:02 a.m.

• Medical, Big Horn Avenue, 11:44 a.m.

• Medical, West Halbert Street, 4:35 p.m.

• Medical, South Sheridan Avenue, 4:45 p.m.

• Trauma (2), Fourth and Main streets, 6:35 p.m.

• Medical, West Brundage Lane, 9:14 p.m.

• Medical, Lane Lane, 11:35 p.m.

 

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

Friday

• Admissions — Jennifer Parry, Sheridan; Aniah Parry, Sheridan; Charlotte Wilder, Buffalo; Alicia Loden, Buffalo

• Dismissals — Megan Single, Sheridan; Skeet Single, Sheridan

Saturday

• No admissions or dismissals reported.

Sunday

• No admissions or dismissals reported.

 

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Friday

• Damaged property, North Main Street, 2:10 a.m.

• Assist SCSO, West Fifth Street, 4:36 a.m.

• Dog at large, Emerson Street, 6:52 a.m.

• Dog at large, Airport Road, 10:07 a.m.

• Fight, Avon Street, 10:28 a.m.

• Lost property, Long Drive, 10:29 a.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, North Main Street, 10:50 a.m.

• Animal Welfare, Mydland Road, 10:56 a.m.

• Driving under suspension, Sheridan Avenue, 11:10 a.m.

• Burglary auto, South Main Street, 11:12 a.m.

• Illegal parking, Sugarland Drive, 11:19 a.m.

• Family dispute, North Heights Drive, 11:25 a.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, West Alger Avenue, noon

• Juvenile out of control, Lewis Street, 12:02 p.m.

• Filthy premises, Illinois Street, 12:04 p.m.

• Parking complaint, Sugarland Drive, 12:19 p.m.

• Assist agency, Strahan Parkway, 1:45 p.m.

• Warrant service, North Main Street, 2:30 p.m.

• Traffic complaint, Victoria Street, 2:38 p.m.

• Vehicle identification number inspection, West 12th Street, 2:44 p.m.

• Suspicious Circumstance, Coffeen Avenue, 3:05 p.m.

• Hit and run accident, North Main Street, 3:14 p.m.

• Accident, 12th Street, 3:22 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 3:50 p.m.

• Welfare check, Dow Street, 4:05 p.m.

• Two-vehicle accident, Brundage Street, 4:21 p.m.

• Parking complaint, Gladstone Street, 4:23 p.m.

• Driving under suspension, North Sheridan Avenue, 5:17 p.m.

• Domestic, Airport Road, 5:54 p.m.

• Welfare check, Park Street, 6:04 p.m.

• Motorist assist, East Brundage Lane, 6:21 p.m.

• Civil dispute, East Fourth Avenue, 6:40 p.m.

• DUI (citizen report), East Alger Avenue, 7:10 p.m.

• Dog at large, Birch Street, 7:39 p.m.

• Dog bite, A Street, 8:20 p.m.

• Alarm/burglar, Exeter Avenue, 9:11 p.m.

• Civil dispute, Long Drive, 9:41 p.m.

• Barking dog, Sherman Avenue, 11:03 p.m.

• DUI, First Street, 11:41 p.m.

Saturday

• Suspicious vehicle, Brooks Street, 12:16 a.m.

• Mental subject, Big Horn Avenue, 2:39 a.m.

• Domestic, West Fifth Street, 2:57 a.m.

• Medical, Broadway Street, 4:54 p.m.

• Civil standby, Dana Avenue, 7:56 a.m.

• Various use permits, Park, 8:18 a.m.

• Dog at large, 10th Street, 8:57 a.m.

• Welfare check, North Main Street, 8:59 a.m.

• Illegal parking, Smith Street, 9:05 a.m.

• Dog at large, path between Sheridan, 10:09 a.m.

• Animal incident, Coffeen Avenue, 1:21 p.m.

• Illegal parking, Colorado Street, 1:34 p.m.

• Filthy premises, Clarendon Avenue, 2:10 p.m.

• Welfare check, West Sixth Street, 3:52 p.m.

• Dog at large, South Sheridan Avenue, 5:27 p.m.

• Stolen vehicle cold, Sugarland Drive, 5:51 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Huntington Street, 7:38 pm.

• Harassment, East Brundage Lane, 7:56 p.m.

• Suicidal subject, Delphi Avenue, 8:07 p.m.

• Drug activity, South Sheridan Avenue, 9:02 p.m.

Sunday

• Suspicious vehicle, West Brundage Lane, 12:12 a.m.

• DUI, Coffeen Avenue, 12:32 a.m.

• Public intoxication, North Main Street, 3:09 a.m.

• Domestic, Coffeen Avenue, 6:10 a.m.

• Found property, North Main Street, 6:49 a.m.

• Weed violation, East Heald Street, 8:19 a.m.

• Parking complaint, First Street, 9:42 a.m.

• Welfare check, Dana Avenue, 11:11 a.m.

• Mental subject, Long Drive, 11:42 a.m.

• Animal dead, East Brundage Lane, 12:10 p.m.

• Welfare check, South Main Street, 12:41 p.m.

• Domestic, Yonkee Avenue, 12:47 p.m.

• Dog at large, Park, 3:10 p.m.

• Careless Driver, Highway 87, 4:13 p.m.

• Suicide attempt, South Sheridan Avenue, 4:44 p.m.

• Harassment, Coffeen Avenue, 6:30 p.m.

• ATV vs pickup truck accident with injury, Main Street, 6:35 p.m.

• Death investigation (suspected natural causes), West Fifth Street, 6:42 p.m.

• Dog at large, 15th Street, 7:37 p.m.

• Barking Dog, Sheridan area, 9:47 p.m.

• Missing person, Mydland Road, 11:56 p.m.

 

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Friday

• Drugs, Reed Lane and West Fifth Street, 12:55 a.m.

• Assist agency, Sheridan, 1:38 p.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, Red Cloud Drive, Banner, 2:27 p.m.

• DUI (citizen report), Coffeen Avenue, 6:07 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstances, West 13th Street, 7:28 p.m.

• Fight, West 13th Street, 7:30 p.m.

• Accident, Tongue Canyon Road, Dayton, 9:32 p.m.

Saturday

• Accident, Wolf Creek Road, Ranchester, 7:51 a.m.

• Traffic complaint, Little Goose Canyon Road, Story, 8:25 a.m.

• Livestock loose, Meade Creek Road, 12:47 p.m.

• Animal injured, Interstate 90 exit 20, 3:09 p.m.

• Motorist assist, I-90 eastbound mile marker 30, 8:28 p.m.

• Assault-simple, Lane Lane, 8:46 p.m.

• DUI, Big Horn Avenue, 10:16 p.m.

Sunday

• DUI (citizen report), Wyarno Road, 12:46 a.m.

• Battery, West 13th Street, 12:24 a.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Barker Road and Five Mile Road, Parkman, 3:45 a.m.

• Bond violation, West Halbert, Ranchester, 4:35 p.m.

• Welfare Check, Harlequin Drive, 8:19 p.m.

• Verbal dispute, Highway 335, Big Horn, 11:18 p.m.

• Drugs, Lane Lane, 11:34 p.m.

 

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Friday

• Rachel Ann Martinez, 26, Sheridan, battery, out of county court, arrested by SPD

Saturday

• Keoki Kalei Smith, 20, Powell, unlawful operation of vehicle by youth, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Anthony Hackett, 24, Sheridan, warrant, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Sasha Kay Hayes, 26, Sheridan, possession with intent to deliver controlled substance, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Jason William Lyles, 43, DUI, speeding, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

Sunday

• Anna Marie Merchen, 24, Gillette, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Matosapa Richards, 34, Sheridan, disorderly conduct public intoxication, municipal court, arrested by SPD

• Jaquer Garcia, 39, Sheridan, manufacturing/delivering methamphetamine, child endangering, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Jessica June King, 33, Big Horn, interference with emergency calls, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

 

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 64

Female inmate count: 14

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 2

Number of book-ins for the weekend: 10

Number of releases for the weekend: 10

Highest number of inmates held over the weekend: 65

