Reports — June 7, 2017

SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Tuesday
• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 1900 block North Main Street, 3:34 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Tuesday
• No calls reported.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Monday
• Medical, North Jefferson Street, 10:37 p.m.
• Medical, West Fifth Street, 2:30 p.m.
• Trauma, Red Grade Road, mile marker 23, 3:18 p.m.
• Medical, Fort Road, 5:12 p.m.
Tuesday
• Medical, West Fifth Street, 12:52 a.m.
• Medical, Delphi Avenue, 8:01 a.m.
• Trauma, Sugarland Drive, 10:25 a.m.
• Medical, West Fifth Street, 10:42 a.m.
• Medical, West Fifth Street, 12:04 p.m.
• Medical, West Fifth Street, 1:45 p.m.
• Medical, Town House Place, 2:06 p.m.
• Medical, West Fifth Street, 3 p.m.
• Medical, North Main Street, 3:32 p.m.
• Medical, Hillpond and Long Drive, 4:37 p.m.
• Medical, West Fifth Street, 5:10 p.m.
• Medical, West Loucks, 8:19 p.m.
• Medical, Fort Road, 8:59 p.m.
• Medical, Long Drive, 9:34 p.m.
• Medical, West Fifth Street, 10:53 p.m.
• Medical, West Fifth Street, 11:30 p.m.
SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL
Tuesday
• No admissions or dismissals reported.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Tuesday
• Runaway, Hill Pond Drive, 12:35 a.m.
• Suspicious person, North Main Street, 7:23 a.m.
• Found property, Big Horn Avenue, 7:24 a.m.
• 911 hang up unknown, Sugarland Drive, 8:36 a.m.
• Dog at large, Beaver Street, 8:38 a.m.
• Barking dog, Bellevue Avenue, 8:46 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, North Main Street, 9:41 a.m.
• DUI (citizen report), Sugarland Drive, 10:20 a.m.
• Assist agency, Coffeen Avenue, 10:40 a.m.
• Harassment, North Sheridan Avenue, 10:49 a.m.
• K-9 sniff, Coffeen Avenue, 11:05 a.m.
• Citizen assist, Loucks Street, 11:09 a.m.
• Accident, North Main Street, 12:43 p.m.
• Tree/shrub violation, Gould Street, 1:16 p.m.
• Weed violation, East Brundage Lane, 1:17 p.m.
• Runaway, Sheridan area, 1:17 p.m.
• Animal incident, West 12th Street, 1:20 p.m.
• Barking dog, West Timberline Drive, 1:40 p.m
• Suicidal subject, Townhouse Plaza, 1:56 p.m.
• Civil dispute, Papago Drive, 2:35 p.m.
• Fraud, West Brundage Street, 3:36 p.m.
• Weed violation, Woodworth Street, 4:35 p.m.
• Accident, Pond Drive, 4:36 p.m.
• Fraud, Yonkee Avenue, 4:39 p.m.
• Bicycle theft, Beaver Street, 4:54 p.m.
• Verbal domestic, Avoca Avenue, 5:03 p.m.
• Animal incident, West 14th Street, 5:35 p.m.
• Dog at large, North Main Street, 5:36 p.m.
• Alarm, North Main Street, 6:10 p.m.
• Domestic, North Main Street, 6:20 p.m.
• Theft cold, Sheridan area, 6:38 p.m.
• Animal welfare, Dana Avenue, 7:30 p.m.
• Drug activity, Park Street, 7:41 p.m.
• Bar check, South Gould Street, 7:57 p.m.
• Neighbor dispute, Avoca Court, 8:35 p.m.
• Suspicious person, Coffeen Avenue, 8:47 p.m.
• Suicidal subject, Long Drive, 9:35 p.m.
• Mental subject, West 12th Street, 10:46 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:34 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:35 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Tuesday
• Drug activity, Kristi Lane, 10:46 a.m.
• Theft cold, Kroe Lane, Trail Drive, 4:27 p.m.
• Vandalism cold, Coffeen Avenue, 6:42 p.m.
• Found property, Highway 335, mile marker 1, 8:53 p.m.
• Suicidal subject, Upper Prairie Dog Road, Banner, 8:56 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Tuesday
• Michael Jacob Berberick, 33, Sheridan, probation violation/revocation, out of county court, arrested by SPD
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 51
Female inmate count: 9
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 2
Number of book-ins for the previous day: 1
Number of releases for the previous day: 1