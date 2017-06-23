FacebookTwitterInstagramYouTube

REPORTS – June 23, 2017

SHERIDAN 

FIRE-RESCUE

Thursday

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 1500 block West Fifth Street, 2:49 p.m.

GOOSE VALLEY 

FIRE DEPARTMENT

Thursday

• No calls reported.

ROCKY MOUNTAIN 

AMBULANCE

Thursday

• No reports available at press time.

SHERIDAN

MEMORIAL 

HOSPITAL

Thursday

• No admissions or dismissals reported.

SHERIDAN POLICE 

DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Thursday

• Noise complaint, Big Horn Avenue, 12:48 a.m.

• Noise complaint, Avoca Court, 2:25 a.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, North Brooks Street, 6:09 a.m.

• Animal found, Park View Boulevard, 6:21 a.m.

• Various use permit, Grinnell Plaza, 6:54 a.m.

• Warrant service, West 12th Street, 7 a.m.

• Barking dog, North Gould Street, 9:37 a.m.

• Fraud, Coffeen Avenue, 9:59 a.m.

• Suspicious person, Avoca Place, 10:24 a.m.

• Weed violation, Highland Avenue, 10:59 a.m.

• Animal cruelty, Avoca Place, 11:01 a.m.

• Weed violation, Fifth Street, 11:16 a.m.

• Weed Violation, North Main Street, 11:16 a.m.

• Weed violation, North Main Street, 11:20 a.m.

• Weed violation, Joe Street, 11:21 a.m.

• Weed violation, Joe Street, 11:21 a.m.

• Animal found, North Heights Road, 11:32 a.m.

• Barking dog, Bungalow Village Lane, 11:54 a.m.

• Civil dispute, North Main Street, 1:03 p.m.

• DUS, Coffeen Avenue, 1:11 p.m.

• Accident, North Main Street, 1:26 p.m.

• Fraud, Coffeen Avenue, 1:28 p.m.

• Weed violation, North Heights Drive, 2:17 p.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, Blue Sky Court, 2:19 p.m.

• Suspicious person, East Brundage Lane, 2:23 p.m.

• Weed violation, West Sixth Street, 2:47 p.m.

• Animal incident, North Main Street, 3:23 p.m.

• Theft of service, Coffeen Avenue, 3:53 p.m.

• Theft cold, Big Horn Avenue, 4:27 p.m.

• Dog at large, North Main Street, 6:33 p.m.

• Noise complaint, South Sheridan Avenue, 7:24 p.m.

• Motorist assist, Broadway Street, 7:53 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Sugarland Drive, 8:14 p.m.

• Gas theft, Coffeen Avenue, 8:25 p.m.

• Assist agency, Mydland Road, 8:29 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, South Sheridan Avenue, 9:58 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Beaver Street, 10:19 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, North Brooks Street, 10:51 p.m.

• DUS, South Scott Street, 11:13 p.m.

SHERIDAN COUNTY 

SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Thursday

• Alarm, Red Barn Road, 1:59 a.m.

• Neighbor dispute, Maxine Place, 9:01 a.m.

• Civil, East Brundage Lane, 10:36 a.m.

• Domestic, Timm Street, 11:19 a.m.

• Traffic complaint, I-90 Eastbound, mile marker 20, 11:44 a.m.

• DUI, citizen report, Decker Road, mile post 9.5, 5:06 p.m.

• Fireworks, High View Road, 8:03 p.m.

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Thursday

• Stephen Lee Hoffman, 27, Fort Collins, Colorado, contempt of court/bench warrant, out of county court, arrested by SCSO

• Scott Joseph Kobielusz, 24, Sheridan, probation violation/revocation, out of county court, arrested by SCSO

• Mark Charles Reeb, 41, Sheridan, DUI, fail to report accident, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

• Brenden Kyle Nelson, 19, Sheridan, probation violation/revocation, district court, arrested by SPD

• Jesse Curtis Albritton, 26, Sheridan, DUI, DUS, driving without interlock device, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Daniel Jay Moyer, 56, Sheridan, failure to report accident with unattended vehicle, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 62

Female inmate count: 13

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1

Number of book-ins for the previous day: 4

Number of releases for the previous day: 5

