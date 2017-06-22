REPORTS – June 22, 2017

SHERIDAN
FIRE-RESCUE
Wednesday
• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 1500 block North Heights Road, 9:28 a.m.
• RMA assist, 2000 block Frackleton Street, 10:07 a.m.
• Activated fire alarm, 2000 block Sugarland Drive, 1:59 p.m.
• RMA assist, 1300 block Avon Place, 8 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE
DEPARTMENT
Wednesday
• Motor vehicle accident, intersection of Highways 335 and 87, 1:36 p.m.
• Activated fire alarm, 10 Lane Lane, 3:49 p.m.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN
AMBULANCE
Wednesday
• Trauma, Smith Street, 8:04 a.m.
• Medical, North Heights Drive, 9:27 a.m.
• Medical, Frackleton Street, 9:54 a.m.
• Medical, North Main Street, 11:30 a.m.
• Medical, West Fifth Street, 12:37 p.m.
• Medical, West Fifth Street, 12:49 p.m.
• Trauma, Highway 87 and Highway 335, 1:34 p.m.
• Trauma, Thomas Drive, 6:03 p.m.
• Trauma, Beckton Road, 7:57 p.m.
• Medical, Avoca Place, 7:59 p.m.
• Trauma, Smith Street, 10:49 p.m.
SHERIDAN
MEMORIAL HOSPITAL
Wednesday
• No admissions or dismissals reported.
SHERIDAN POLICE
DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Wednesday
• Suspicious vehicle, history case only, West 11th Street, 2:40 a.m.
• Filthy premises, Harrison Street, 8:38 a.m.
• Barking dog, Sumner Street, 8:48 a.m.
• Traffic complaint, Sugarland Drive, 8:54 a.m.
• Theft cold, Avoca Place, 8:54 a.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, West Works Street, 9:06 a.m.
• Suspicious person, South Linden Avenue, 9:32 a.m.
• Welfare check, North Brooks Street, 10:07 a.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, Bellevue Avenue, 10:23 a.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, Highland Avenue, 10:37 a.m.
• Theft cold, Avoca Place, 10:44 a.m.
• Parking complaint, East Loucks Street, 11:06 a.m.
• Dog bite, Ponderosa Drive, 11:18 a.m.
• Removal of subject, North Main Street, 11:21 a.m.
• Dog bite, O’Dell Court, 11:43 a.m.
• Traffic complaint, Burkitt Street, 11:56 a.m.
• Dog at large, Ponderosa Drive, 11:56 a.m.
• Assist agency, West Fifth Street, 2:24 p.m.
• Suspicious person, West Alger Avenue, 2:37 p.m.
• Drug-other, Sugar View Drive, 3:14 p.m.
• Suspicious person, Broadway Street, 3:21 p.m.
• Various use permit, North Main Street, 3:50 p.m.
• Warrant service, West 13th Street, 4:15 p.m.
• Threats cold, North Brooks Street, 5 p.m.
• Warrant service, Big Horn Avenue, 5:02 p.m.
• Accident, Beaver Street, 5:08 p.m.
• Dog at large, Griffith Avenue, 5:23 p.m.
• Dog at large, Marion Street, 5:41 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, East Fifth Street, 5:55 p.m.
• DUS, Riverside, 7:16 p.m.
• Civil dispute, Sugar View Drive, 7:41 p.m.
• Found property, Marion Street, 8:24 p.m.
• Noise complaint, East Works Street, 9:07 p.m.
• Theft cold, Mountain Shadows Boulevard, 9:10 p.m.
• Noise complaint, Big Horn Avenue, 10:41 p.m.
• Domestic, North Custer Street, 10:45 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY
SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Wednesday
• Domestic, Weare Street, 2:51 a.m.
• Found property, Fish Hatchery Road, mile marker 2.7, Banner, 11:03 a.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, Decker Road and Beatty Gulch Road, 2:16 p.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, Holmes Avenue, 2:31 p.m.
• Warrant service, North Main Street,6:50 p.m.
• Warrant service, Indian Paintbrush Road, 8:08 p.m.
• Verbal domestic, Highway 14-16, Clearmont, 9:05 p.m.
• Civil dispute, Willow Street, Big Horn, 11:45 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Wednesday
• Wacey H. Elkshoulder, 32, Lame Deer, Montana, probation violation/revocation, out of county court, arrested by SCSO
• Levi Andrew Woolington, 27, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, municipal court, arrested by SPD
• Richard Jeremiah Wagner, 18, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant x2, out of county court, arrested by SPD
• Jordan Luke-Flynn Watson, 34, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
• Lisa Renee Lyles, 55, Sheridan, probation violation/revocation, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
• Kellan James Evans, 30, Sheridan, criminal entry, district court, arrested by SPD
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 63
Female inmate count: 15
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1
Number of book-ins for the previous day: 9
Number of releases for the previous day: 8