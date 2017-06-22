FacebookTwitterInstagramYouTube

REPORTS – June 22, 2017

SHERIDAN

FIRE-RESCUE

Wednesday

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 1500 block North Heights Road, 9:28 a.m.

• RMA assist, 2000 block Frackleton Street, 10:07 a.m.

• Activated fire alarm, 2000 block Sugarland Drive, 1:59 p.m.

• RMA assist, 1300 block Avon Place, 8 p.m.

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE

DEPARTMENT

Wednesday

• Motor vehicle accident, intersection of Highways 335 and 87, 1:36 p.m.

• Activated fire alarm, 10 Lane Lane, 3:49 p.m.

ROCKY MOUNTAIN

AMBULANCE

Wednesday

• Trauma, Smith Street, 8:04 a.m.

• Medical, North Heights Drive, 9:27 a.m.

• Medical, Frackleton Street, 9:54 a.m.

• Medical, North Main Street, 11:30 a.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 12:37 p.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 12:49 p.m.

• Trauma, Highway 87 and Highway 335, 1:34 p.m.

• Trauma, Thomas Drive, 6:03 p.m.

• Trauma, Beckton Road, 7:57 p.m.

• Medical, Avoca Place, 7:59 p.m.

• Trauma, Smith Street, 10:49 p.m.

SHERIDAN

MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

Wednesday

• No admissions or dismissals reported.

SHERIDAN POLICE

DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Wednesday

• Suspicious vehicle, history case only, West 11th Street, 2:40 a.m.

• Filthy premises, Harrison Street, 8:38 a.m.

• Barking dog, Sumner Street, 8:48 a.m.

• Traffic complaint, Sugarland Drive, 8:54 a.m.

• Theft cold, Avoca Place, 8:54 a.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, West Works Street, 9:06 a.m.

• Suspicious person, South Linden Avenue, 9:32 a.m.

• Welfare check, North Brooks Street, 10:07 a.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, Bellevue Avenue, 10:23 a.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, Highland Avenue, 10:37 a.m.

• Theft cold, Avoca Place, 10:44 a.m.

• Parking complaint, East Loucks Street, 11:06 a.m.

• Dog bite, Ponderosa Drive, 11:18 a.m.

• Removal of subject, North Main Street, 11:21 a.m.

• Dog bite, O’Dell Court, 11:43 a.m.

• Traffic complaint, Burkitt Street, 11:56 a.m.

• Dog at large, Ponderosa Drive, 11:56 a.m.

• Assist agency, West Fifth Street, 2:24 p.m.

• Suspicious person, West Alger Avenue, 2:37 p.m.

• Drug-other, Sugar View Drive, 3:14 p.m.

• Suspicious person, Broadway Street, 3:21 p.m.

• Various use permit, North Main Street, 3:50 p.m.

• Warrant service, West 13th Street, 4:15 p.m.

• Threats cold, North Brooks Street, 5 p.m.

• Warrant service, Big Horn Avenue, 5:02 p.m.

• Accident, Beaver Street, 5:08 p.m.

• Dog at large, Griffith Avenue, 5:23 p.m.

• Dog at large, Marion Street, 5:41 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, East Fifth Street, 5:55 p.m.

• DUS, Riverside, 7:16 p.m.

• Civil dispute, Sugar View Drive, 7:41 p.m.

• Found property, Marion Street, 8:24 p.m.

• Noise complaint, East Works Street, 9:07 p.m.

• Theft cold, Mountain Shadows Boulevard, 9:10 p.m.

• Noise complaint, Big Horn Avenue, 10:41 p.m.

• Domestic, North Custer Street, 10:45 p.m.

SHERIDAN COUNTY

SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Wednesday

• Domestic, Weare Street, 2:51 a.m.

• Found property, Fish Hatchery Road, mile marker 2.7, Banner, 11:03 a.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, Decker Road and Beatty Gulch Road, 2:16 p.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, Holmes Avenue, 2:31 p.m.

• Warrant service, North Main Street,6:50 p.m.

• Warrant service, Indian Paintbrush Road, 8:08 p.m.

• Verbal domestic, Highway 14-16, Clearmont, 9:05 p.m.

• Civil dispute, Willow Street, Big Horn, 11:45 p.m.

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Wednesday

• Wacey H. Elkshoulder, 32, Lame Deer, Montana, probation violation/revocation, out of county court, arrested by SCSO

• Levi Andrew Woolington, 27, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, municipal court, arrested by SPD

• Richard Jeremiah Wagner, 18, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant x2, out of county court, arrested by SPD

• Jordan Luke-Flynn Watson, 34, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

• Lisa Renee Lyles, 55, Sheridan, probation violation/revocation, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

• Kellan James Evans, 30, Sheridan, criminal entry, district court, arrested by SPD

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 63

Female inmate count: 15

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1

Number of book-ins for the previous day: 9

Number of releases for the previous day: 8

