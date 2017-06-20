Reports — June 20, 2017

SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Monday

• Odor investigation, 2300 block Shirley Cove, 2:08 a.m.

• Car fire, 700 block Long Drive, 12:47 p.m.

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 600 block Emerson Street, 7:13 p.m.

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Monday

• No calls reported.

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Monday

• Medical, Bighorn Avenue, 4:30 a.m.

• Medical, East Loucks Street, 10:47 a.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 1 p.m.

• Trauma, Emerson Street, 7:09 p.m.

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

Monday

• No admissions or dismissals reported.

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Monday

• Warrant service, North Gould Street, 12:36 a.m.

• Warrant service, Coffeen Avenue, 2:08 a.m.

• Dog at large, Sheridan Avenue, 7:20 a.m.

• Child neglect, South Sheridan Avenue, 7:41 a.m.

• Weed violation, DeSmet Avenue, 8:03 a.m.

• Theft cold, East Ridge Road, 8:06 a.m.

• Suicidal subject, Sagebrush Drive, 8:07 a.m.

• Animal dead, Mydland Road, 8:32 a.m.

• Dog at large, Golf Course Road, 9:29 a.m.

• Citizen assist, Sugarland Drive, 10:30 a.m.

• Dog at large, Harrison Street, 10:55 a.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, Heald Street, 11:08 a.m.

• Traffic complaint, Sheridan area, 12:41 p.m.

• Fire-vehicle, Long Drive, 12:46 p.m.

• Warrant service, South Sheridan Avenue, 1:05 p.m.

• Malicious destruction, Odell Court, 1:17 p.m.

• Vandalism cold, North Main Street, 1:19 p.m.

• Dog at large, West Loucks Street, 1:32 p.m.

• Filthy premises, Birch Street, 2:12 p.m.

• Animal welfare, South Main Street, 2:23 p.m.

• Animal bite, West Fifth Street, 2:05 p.m.

• Threats cold, West Brundage Street, 3:36 p.m.

• Bar check, Coffeen Avenue, 4:07 p.m.

• Hazardous condition, North Main Street, 4:50 p.m.

• Disorderly conduct, West 12th Street, 4:58 p.m.

• Barking dog, Kailua Place, 6:24 p.m.

• Animal injured, Sioux Street, 7:09 p.m.

• Reckless driver, Hill Pond Drive, 7:15 p.m.

• Welfare check, North Main Street, 7:34 p.m.

• Motorist assist, North Sheridan Avenue, 9:22 p.m.

• Traffic complaint, North Heights Road, 9:02 p.m.

• Juvenile found, 12th Street, 9:30 p.m.

• Animal found, North Heights Road, 9:39 p.m.

• Animal found, North Main Street, 9:41 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:52 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:53 p.m.

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Monday

• Burglar alarm, Red Barn Road,6:19 a.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, South Main Street, 8:54 a.m.

• Burglar alarm, Circle 8 Drive, 1:39 p.m.

• Fraud, West 13th Street, 1:40 p.m.

• Animal incident, Dow Prong Road, Banner, 2:15 p.m.

• Fraud, Wondra Avenue, Ranchester, 4:23 p.m.

• Threats cold, Main Street, Dayton, 4:29 p.m.

• Warrant service, West 13th Street, 4:35 p.m.

• Assist agency, Holloway Avenue, 4:39 p.m.

• Theft cold, West 15th Street, 5:55 p.m.

• Traffic complaint, Highway 87 and Bird Farm Road, 6:44 p.m.

• Alarm, Circle 8 Drive, 7:27 p.m.

• Traffic complaint, Wolf Creek Road, Ranchester, 8:12 p.m.

• Alarm; burglar, Dayton Street, Ranchester, 10:02 p.m.

• Civil dispute, Coffeen Avenue, Sheridan, 10:13 p.m.

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Monday

• Chadron Lee Newton, 18, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, municipal court, arrested by SPD

• Nicholas James Taylor, 38, Sheridan, probation violation/revocation, drug court, arrested by SCSO

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 65

Female inmate count: 15

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1

Number of book-ins for the previous day: 4

Number of releases for the previous day: 7