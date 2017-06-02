Reports — June 2, 2017

SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Thursday

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 600 block Long Drive, 1 p.m.

• Chemical identification (HAZMAT), 300 block A Street, 1:30 p.m.

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Thursday

• No calls reported.

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Thursday

• No reports available at press time.

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

Thursday

• No admissions or dismissals reported.

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Thursday

• Suspicious circumstance, North Main Street, 2:26 a.m.

• Welfare check, Avoca Avenue, 6:39 a.m.

• Various use permit, Riverside Street, 6:57 a.m.

• Alarm; burglar, West Fifth Street, 7:22 a.m.

• Gas theft, Long Drive, 7:42 a.m.

• Barking dog, East Second Street, 8:37 a.m.

• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 9:04 a.m.

• Animal incident, Marion Street, 9:42 a.m.

• Gas theft, East Brundage Lane, 9:45 a.m.

• Driving under suspension, Pima Drive, 9:55 a.m.

• Fraud, South Main Street, 11:25 a.m.

• Found property, Long Drive, 1:06 p.m.

• Animal welfare, Coffeen Avenue, 1:36 p.m.

• Bar check, Coffeen Avenue, 3:10 p.m.

• Harassment, Holmes Avenue, 3:22 p.m.

• Tree/shrub violation, West Burkitt Street, 4:32 p.m.

• Civil dispute, East First Street, 4:33 p.m.

• Sex battery cold, Ash Avenue, 4:35 p.m.

• Animal dead, Delphi Avenue, 4:42 p.m.

• Theft cold, Absaraka Street, 4:56 p.m.

• Barking dog, Warren Avenue, 5:21 p.m.

• Fraud, Michael Drive, 6 p.m.

• Civil standby, West Fifth Street, 6:11 p.m.

• Barking dog, East Second Street, 6:12 p.m.

• Alarm, South Sheridan Avenue, 6:13 p.m.

• Death investigation, North Main Street, 6:17 p.m.

• Threat, Dunnuck Street, 6:27 p.m.

• Threat, South Sheridan Avenue, 7:09 p.m.

• Alarm, Soldier Creek Road, 7:18 p.m.

• Structure fire, Highway 335, 7:37 p.m.

• Traffic complaint, Dana Avenue, 8:15 p.m.

• Vicious dog, Big Horn Avenue, 8:16 p.m.

• Welfare check, South Badger Street, 8:19 p.m.

• Medical, North Main Street, 8:28 p.m.

• Assist agency, East Fifth Street, 9:35 p.m.

• Welfare check, Long Drive, 10:24 p.m.

• Assist agency, Brundage Lane, 10:52 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:28 p.m.

• Trespass progress, West Brundage Street, 11:40 p.m.

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Thursday

• Trespass progress, Pass Creek Road, Dayton, 12:31 a.m.

• Livestock loose, Highway 87 West, mile marker 30, Banner, 1:22 a.m.

• Civil dispute, Pierce Lane, 9:44 a.m.

• Fraud, Taylor Avenue, 9:47 a.m.

• Damaged property, Lodore Avenue, Banner, 10:08 a.m.

• Civil standby, Highway 335, Big Horn, 10:12 a.m.

• Lost property, Acme Road, mile marker 0.8, Ranchester, 2:14 p.m.

• Warrant service, West 12th Street, 5:44 p.m.

• Child abuse cold, Fish Hatchery Road, Banner, 5:52 p.m.

• 911 hang up unknown, Dow Prong Road, Banner, 8:46 p.m.

• Noise complaint, Broadway Avenue, Dayton, 10:44 p.m.

• Mental subject, Oxbow Drive, Banner, 11:03 p.m.

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Thursday

• Brandon Joe Bailey, 32, Sheridan, driving under suspension, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Brandon L. Collen, 21, Buffalo, probation violation/revocation, out of county court, arrested by SCSO

• Nicholas Shane Victor, 43, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SPD

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 54

Female inmate count: 7

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 2

Number of book-ins for the previous day: 5

Number of releases for the previous day: 7