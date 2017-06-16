FacebookTwitterInstagramYouTube

Reports — June 16, 2017

SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Thursday

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 1500 block North Sheridan Avenue, 9:59 a.m.

• RMA assist, Highland Avenue and Avon Street, 10:47 a.m.

• RMA assist, 3300 block Strahan Parkway, 5:52 p.m.

• RMA assist, 1900 block West Loucks Street, 7:16 p.m.

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Thursday

• Standby for medical coverage, Sheridan area, 7:32 p.m.

• Semi-trailer fire, Interstate 90 mile marker 1, 10:14 p.m.

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Thursday

• Trauma, Delphi Avenue, 2:32 a.m.

• Trauma, North Jefferson Street, 3:54 a.m.

• Medical, West Loucks Street, 4:01 a.m.

• Trauma, East Sixth Avenue, 7 a.m.

• Trauma, Beckton Road, 7:55 a.m.

• Trauma, North Sheridan Avenue, 9:57 a.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 10:12 a.m.

• Trauma, Avon Street and Highland Avenue, 10:44 a.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 10:45 a.m.

• Medical, West Nebraska Street, noon

• Medical, East 15th Street, 2:18 p.m.

• Medical, Bighorn Avenue, 2:43 p.m.

• Medical, Coffeen Avenue, 3:36 p.m.

• Medical, Strahan Parkway, 5:50 p.m.

• Medical, West Brundage Lane, 7:10 p.m.

• Medical, West Loucks Street, 7:14 p.m.

• Trauma, Red Cloud Drive, 7:31 p.m.

• Medical, Bellevue Avenue, 9:08 p.m.

• Fire standby, Interstate 90, mile marker 1, 10:45 p.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 10:30 p.m.

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

Thursday

• No admissions or dismissals reported.

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Thursday

• Alarm, Stadium Drive, 1:23 a.m.

• Domestic, Avoca Avenue, 3:41 a.m.

• Runaway, Crook Street, 4:22 a.m.

• Animal incident, Wyoming Avenue, 5:03 a.m.

• Barking dog, Littlehorn Drive, 6:54 a.m.

• Accident, West Fifth Street, 7:17 a.m.

• Damaged property, South Main Street, 8:43 a.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, North Main Street, 9:53 a.m.

• Traffic complaint, Coffeen Avenue, 10:08 a.m.

• Various use permit, Main Street, 10:52 a.m.

• Follow-up, Sheridan area, 11:13 a.m.

• Various use permit, Park, 11:43 a.m.

• Various use permit, West Brundage Street, 11:44 a.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Strahan Parkway, 1:04 p.m.

• Burglar alarm, Papago Drive, 1:41 p.m.

• Drugs/possession, Strahan Parkway, 2:58 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Coffeen Avenue, 4:33 p.m.

• Careless driver, Fifth Street, 4:51 p.m.

• Animal cruelty, West Brundage Street, 5 p.m.

• Fraud, Coffeen Avenue, 6:25 p.m.

• Drugs/possession, Main Street, 7 p.m.

• Civil dispute, Marion Court, 7:24 p.m.

• Theft (cold), Coffeen Avenue, 7:49 p.m.

• Animal found, South Thurmond Street, 8:17 p.m.

• Assist SCSO, West Fifth Street, 9 p.m.

• Suicide attempt, Bellevue Avenue, 9:05 p.m.

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Thursday

• Fraud, Higby Road, 11:25 a.m.

• Burglary (cold), Halbert Street, Ranchester, 12:01 p.m.

• 911 hangup, Red Cloud Drive, Banner, 7:02 p.m.

• Fireworks, Halbert Street, Ranchester, 8:42 p.m.

• Fire — vehicle, Interstate 90, mile marker 1, 9:37 p.m.

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Thursday

• Amanda Rose Markley, 28, Sheridan, interfere with officer, probation violation/revocation, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

• William Carlton Perry, 37, Sheridan, DWUI, DWUS, driving without interlock device, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 61

Female inmate count: 13

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1

Number of book-ins for the previous day: 2

Number of releases for the previous day: 6

 

