Reports — June 1, 2017

SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Wednesday

• Dumpster fire, 400 block Coffeen Avenue, 9:55 a.m.

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 2000 block South Sheridan Avenue, 10:05 a.m.

• Activated fire alarm, 3000 block Coffeen Avenue, 2:47 p.m.

• RMA assist, 800 block Coffeen Avenue, 4:54 p.m.

• Barbecue fire, 600 block Emerson Street, 5:08 p.m.

• Illegal burn, 700 Riverside Street, 10:27 p.m.

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Wednesday

• No calls reported.

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Wednesday

• Medical, East Sixth Street, 12:26 a.m.

• Trauma, West Fifth Street, 9:09 a.m.

• Medical, South Sheridan Avenue, 9:52 a.m.

• Trauma, Second Avenue and Custer Street, 11:05 a.m.

• Medical, West Loucks Street, 11:48 a.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street 3:59 p.m.

• Medical, Coffeen Avenue, 4:50 p.m.

• Medical, East Jefferson Street, 5:10 p.m.

• Medical, Mydland Road, 6:05 p.m.

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

Wednesday

• No admissions or dismissals reported.

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Wednesday

• Suspicious vehicle, Avoca Place, 12:15 a.m.

• Assist agency, Marion Street, 12:28 a.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 12:47 a.m.

• Mental subject, Industrial Drive, 7:16 a.m.

• Burglar alarm, North Gould Street, 7:35 a.m.

• Weed violation, East Fourth Street, 10:34 a.m.

• Weed violation, Illinois Street, 10:51 a.m.

• Accident, Custer Street, 10:54 a.m.

• Barking dog, Avon Street, 11:03 a.m.

• Cat trap, Colony Park Drive, 11:16 a.m.

• Weed violation, Illinois Street, 11:18 a.m.

• Dog at large, Birch Street, 11:38 a.m.

• Transport, West Fifth Street, 11:46 a.m.

• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 1:24 p.m.

• Traffic complaint, Lewis Street, 1:40 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, West Fourth Street, 2:13 p.m.

• Animal incident, Marion Street, 2:44 p.m.

• 911 hang up unknown, North Main Street, 2:48 p.m.

• Sexual battery cold, Terra Avenue, 3:18 p.m.

• Animal welfare, West 14th Street, 3:18 p.m.

• VIN Inspection, West 12th Street, 3:38 p.m.

• Mental subject, Avoca, 4:04 p.m.

• Sexual battery, Avoca Place, 4:14 p.m.

• Careless driver, Steffen, 4:23 p.m.

• Dispute, Huntington Street, 4:23 p.m.

• Juvenile found, West Alger Avenue, 5:04 p.m.

• Suspicious person, Lewis Street, 6:12 p.m.

• Gas theft, Coffeen Avenue, 6:55 p.m.

• Traffic complaint, Fifth Street, 7:15 p.m.

• Traffic complaint, Creekside Lane, 7:36 p.m.

• Traffic complaint, Fifth Street, 7:41 p.m.

• Traffic complaint, DeSmet Avenue, 7:51 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstances, Park Side Court, 8:13 p.m.

• Vandalism cold, Lookout Point Drive, 8:14 p.m.

• Parking complaint, East Brundage Street, 8:16 p.m.

• Livestock loose, Stevens Avenue, 8:18 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Hill Pond Drive, 8:32 p.m.

• Stalking, East First Street, 8:40 p.m.

• Domestic, Long Drive, 9 p.m.

• Shots, North Sheridan Avenue, 9:41 p.m.

• Barking dog, Johnson Lane, 9:57 p.m.

• Mental subject, North Main Street, 10:09 p.m.

• Burning in city limits, Riverside Street, 10:23 p.m.

• Civil dispute, Coffeen Avenue, 10:35 p.m.

• Noise complaint, Smith Street, 11:42 p.m.

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Wednesday

• Accident, North Custer Street, 11:32 a.m.

• Domestic disturbance, Trish Drive, 12:14 p.m.

• Fraud, Trail Drive, Ranchester, 12:52 p.m.

• Civil standby, Willow Street, Big Horn, 3:09 p.m.

• Records only, Highway 14 West, Dayton, 3:17 p.m.

• Warrant service, West 13th Street, 4:03 p.m.

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Wednesday

• Curtis Keith Garn, 22, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

• Felicia Rae Moen, 29, Sheridan, destruction of property, circuit court, arrested by SPD

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 56

Female inmate count: 7

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 2

Number of book-ins for the previous day: 4

Number of releases for the previous day: 3