FacebookTwitterInstagramYouTube

Reports — June 1, 2017

Home|Announcements|Incident Reports|Reports — June 1, 2017

SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Wednesday

• Dumpster fire, 400 block Coffeen Avenue, 9:55 a.m.

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 2000 block South Sheridan Avenue, 10:05 a.m.

• Activated fire alarm, 3000 block Coffeen Avenue, 2:47 p.m.

• RMA assist, 800 block Coffeen Avenue, 4:54 p.m.

• Barbecue fire, 600 block Emerson Street, 5:08 p.m.

• Illegal burn, 700 Riverside Street, 10:27 p.m.

 

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Wednesday

• No calls reported.

 

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Wednesday

• Medical, East Sixth Street, 12:26 a.m.

• Trauma, West Fifth Street, 9:09 a.m.

• Medical, South Sheridan Avenue, 9:52 a.m.

• Trauma, Second Avenue and Custer Street, 11:05 a.m.

• Medical, West Loucks Street, 11:48 a.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street 3:59 p.m.

• Medical, Coffeen Avenue, 4:50 p.m.

• Medical, East Jefferson Street, 5:10 p.m.

• Medical, Mydland Road, 6:05 p.m.

 

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

Wednesday

• No admissions or dismissals reported.

 

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Wednesday

• Suspicious vehicle, Avoca Place, 12:15 a.m.

• Assist agency, Marion Street, 12:28 a.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 12:47 a.m.

• Mental subject, Industrial Drive, 7:16 a.m.

• Burglar alarm, North Gould Street, 7:35 a.m.

• Weed violation, East Fourth Street, 10:34 a.m.

• Weed violation, Illinois Street, 10:51 a.m.

• Accident, Custer Street, 10:54 a.m.

• Barking dog, Avon Street, 11:03 a.m.

• Cat trap, Colony Park Drive, 11:16 a.m.

• Weed violation, Illinois Street, 11:18 a.m.

• Dog at large, Birch Street, 11:38 a.m.

• Transport, West Fifth Street, 11:46 a.m.

• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 1:24 p.m.

• Traffic complaint, Lewis Street, 1:40 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, West Fourth Street, 2:13 p.m.

• Animal incident, Marion Street, 2:44 p.m.

• 911 hang up unknown, North Main Street, 2:48 p.m.

• Sexual battery cold, Terra Avenue, 3:18 p.m.

• Animal welfare, West 14th Street, 3:18 p.m.

• VIN Inspection, West 12th Street, 3:38 p.m.

• Mental subject, Avoca, 4:04 p.m.

• Sexual battery, Avoca Place, 4:14 p.m.

• Careless driver, Steffen, 4:23 p.m.

• Dispute, Huntington Street, 4:23 p.m.

• Juvenile found, West Alger Avenue, 5:04 p.m.

• Suspicious person, Lewis Street, 6:12 p.m.

• Gas theft, Coffeen Avenue, 6:55 p.m.

• Traffic complaint, Fifth Street, 7:15 p.m.

• Traffic complaint, Creekside Lane, 7:36 p.m.

• Traffic complaint, Fifth Street, 7:41 p.m.

• Traffic complaint, DeSmet Avenue, 7:51 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstances, Park Side Court, 8:13 p.m.

• Vandalism cold, Lookout Point Drive, 8:14 p.m.

• Parking complaint, East Brundage Street, 8:16 p.m.

• Livestock loose, Stevens Avenue, 8:18 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Hill Pond Drive, 8:32 p.m.

• Stalking, East First Street, 8:40 p.m.

• Domestic, Long Drive, 9 p.m.

• Shots, North Sheridan Avenue, 9:41 p.m.

• Barking dog, Johnson Lane, 9:57 p.m.

• Mental subject, North Main Street, 10:09 p.m.

• Burning in city limits, Riverside Street, 10:23 p.m.

• Civil dispute, Coffeen Avenue, 10:35 p.m.

• Noise complaint, Smith Street, 11:42 p.m.

 

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Wednesday

• Accident, North Custer Street, 11:32 a.m.

• Domestic disturbance, Trish Drive, 12:14 p.m.

• Fraud, Trail Drive, Ranchester, 12:52 p.m.

• Civil standby, Willow Street, Big Horn, 3:09 p.m.

• Records only, Highway 14 West, Dayton, 3:17 p.m.

• Warrant service, West 13th Street, 4:03 p.m.

 

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Wednesday

• Curtis Keith Garn, 22, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

• Felicia Rae Moen, 29, Sheridan, destruction of property, circuit court, arrested by SPD

 

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 56

Female inmate count: 7

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 2

Number of book-ins for the previous day: 4

Number of releases for the previous day: 3

By | 2017-06-01T11:23:30+00:00 June 1st, 2017|

About the Author:

The news staff of The Sheridan Press covers news, sports and lifestyle stories throughout Sheridan and its surrounding region. News tips and information can be sent to the newsroom at news@thesheridanpress.com