REPORTS — Aug. 24, 2017

SHERIDAN
FIRE-RESCUE
Wednesday
• Activated fire alarm, 1000 block Saberton Avenue, 4:54 a.m.
• Activated fire alarm, 3000 block Coffeen Avenue, 11:01 a.m.
• Activated fire alarm, 3000 block Coffeen Avenue, 11:12 a.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE
DEPARTMENT
Wednesday
• Grass fire, Cox Valley Road, 4:08 p.m.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN
AMBULANCE
Wednesday
• Medical, Fort Road, 12:39 a.m.
• Medical, West Fifth Street, 9 a.m.
• Medical, West Fifth Street, 9:19 a.m.
• Trauma, Bellevue Avenue, 2:28 p.m.
• Medical, West Loucks Street, 6:04 p.m.
SHERIDAN
MEMORIAL HOSPITAL
Wednesday
• No admissions or dismissals reported.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Wednesday
• Dog at large, Lowell Street, 8:40 a.m.
• Dog at large, Hill Pond Drive, 10:06 a.m.
• Animal found, Second West Parkway, 10:19 a.m.
• Suspicious person, Avoca Place, 10:30 a.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, West 15th Street, 11:05 a.m.
• Dog at large, East Works Street, 11:29 a.m.
• Parking complaint, West Heald Street, 11:34 a.m.
• Mental subject, East Fifth Street, 11:40 a.m.
• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 11:54 a.m.
• Animal welfare, Coffeen Avenue, 12:45 p.m.
• Animal welfare, Delphi Avenue, 12:58 p.m.
• Juvenile out of control, South Carlin Street, 1:16 p.m.
• Parking complaint, North Main Street, 1:16 p.m.
• Accident, Clarendon Avenue, 1:21 p.m.
• Animal incident, West Fifth Street, 1:45 p.m.
• Found property, Fifth Street, 1:50 p.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 1:56 p.m.
• Welfare check, North Main Street, 3:21 p.m.
• Domestic, North Main Street, 3:30 p.m.
• Animal found, park, 3:57 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Sugarland Drive, 5:56 p.m.
• Animal welfare, North Main Street, 6:29 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, West Brundage Street, 6:30 p.m.
• Animal welfare, North Main Street, 6:46 p.m.
• K9 PR, West 12th Street, 7:07 p.m.
• Suspicious person, North Main Street, 7:12 p.m.
• Missing person, Clear Creek Avenue, 8:01 p.m.
• Warrant service, North Main Street, 8:19 p.m.
• Vicious dog, Hillcrest Drive, 9:17 p.m.
• Parking complaint, Yonkee Avenue, 10:05 p.m.
• Bar check, Crook Street, 10:18 p.m.
• Bar check, Coffeen Avenue, 10:54 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, East Brundage Lane, 11:12 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Coffeen Avenue, 11:32 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY
SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Wednesday
• Damaged property, Dayton, 8:21 a.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Highway 14 east, mile marker 13, Banner, 10:54 a.m.
• Suspicious person, Higby Road, 11:24 a.m.
• Civil dispute, North Piney Road, Banner, 2:12 p.m.
• Custody dispute, Highway 335, Big Horn, 3:19 p.m.
• Fire ban violation, Cox Valley Road, 4:08 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, River Road, Padlock Court, Dayton, 7:01 p.m.
• Accident, State Highway 332, milepost 3.9, 8:29 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Wednesday
• Nicholas James Bell, 18, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SPD
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 61
Female inmate count: 13
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1
Number of book-ins for the previous day: 3
Number of releases for the previous day: 1