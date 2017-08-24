REPORTS — Aug. 24, 2017

SHERIDAN

FIRE-RESCUE

Wednesday

• Activated fire alarm, 1000 block Saberton Avenue, 4:54 a.m.

• Activated fire alarm, 3000 block Coffeen Avenue, 11:01 a.m.

• Activated fire alarm, 3000 block Coffeen Avenue, 11:12 a.m.

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE

DEPARTMENT

Wednesday

• Grass fire, Cox Valley Road, 4:08 p.m.

ROCKY MOUNTAIN

AMBULANCE

Wednesday

• Medical, Fort Road, 12:39 a.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 9 a.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 9:19 a.m.

• Trauma, Bellevue Avenue, 2:28 p.m.

• Medical, West Loucks Street, 6:04 p.m.

SHERIDAN

MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

Wednesday

• No admissions or dismissals reported.

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Wednesday

• Dog at large, Lowell Street, 8:40 a.m.

• Dog at large, Hill Pond Drive, 10:06 a.m.

• Animal found, Second West Parkway, 10:19 a.m.

• Suspicious person, Avoca Place, 10:30 a.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, West 15th Street, 11:05 a.m.

• Dog at large, East Works Street, 11:29 a.m.

• Parking complaint, West Heald Street, 11:34 a.m.

• Mental subject, East Fifth Street, 11:40 a.m.

• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 11:54 a.m.

• Animal welfare, Coffeen Avenue, 12:45 p.m.

• Animal welfare, Delphi Avenue, 12:58 p.m.

• Juvenile out of control, South Carlin Street, 1:16 p.m.

• Parking complaint, North Main Street, 1:16 p.m.

• Accident, Clarendon Avenue, 1:21 p.m.

• Animal incident, West Fifth Street, 1:45 p.m.

• Found property, Fifth Street, 1:50 p.m.

• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 1:56 p.m.

• Welfare check, North Main Street, 3:21 p.m.

• Domestic, North Main Street, 3:30 p.m.

• Animal found, park, 3:57 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Sugarland Drive, 5:56 p.m.

• Animal welfare, North Main Street, 6:29 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, West Brundage Street, 6:30 p.m.

• Animal welfare, North Main Street, 6:46 p.m.

• K9 PR, West 12th Street, 7:07 p.m.

• Suspicious person, North Main Street, 7:12 p.m.

• Missing person, Clear Creek Avenue, 8:01 p.m.

• Warrant service, North Main Street, 8:19 p.m.

• Vicious dog, Hillcrest Drive, 9:17 p.m.

• Parking complaint, Yonkee Avenue, 10:05 p.m.

• Bar check, Crook Street, 10:18 p.m.

• Bar check, Coffeen Avenue, 10:54 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, East Brundage Lane, 11:12 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Coffeen Avenue, 11:32 p.m.

SHERIDAN COUNTY

SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Wednesday

• Damaged property, Dayton, 8:21 a.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Highway 14 east, mile marker 13, Banner, 10:54 a.m.

• Suspicious person, Higby Road, 11:24 a.m.

• Civil dispute, North Piney Road, Banner, 2:12 p.m.

• Custody dispute, Highway 335, Big Horn, 3:19 p.m.

• Fire ban violation, Cox Valley Road, 4:08 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, River Road, Padlock Court, Dayton, 7:01 p.m.

• Accident, State Highway 332, milepost 3.9, 8:29 p.m.

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Wednesday

• Nicholas James Bell, 18, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SPD

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 61

Female inmate count: 13

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1

Number of book-ins for the previous day: 3

Number of releases for the previous day: 1