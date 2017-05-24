Reenactments come with high cost, higher rewards

SHERIDAN — From coast to coast, history enthusiasts and curious travelers have no trouble finding encampment and battle reenactments that bring history to life. But reenactments aren’t only for the crowds’ enjoyment; the participants get just as much out of them.

Robert Wilson, who organized the Fetterman Fight reenactment at Fort Phil Kearny last month is also an avid reenactor. Wilson said he’s been participating for 17 years and mainly takes part in Civil War, Indian Wars and World War II reenactments, but has also participated in Revolutionary War and World War I reenactments.

Wilson has traveled all over the U.S. for reenactments and usually goes to about four a year.

Wilson said when reenactors travel to different battlefields, if it’s a new battle to them, they’ll research and try to figure out how the battle transpired to make the show as realistic as possible. He said it’s this learning process that gets people hooked.

Jim Real Bird, whose family puts on the Battle of the Little Bighorn reenactment, said a main reward for the actors who portray the Custer Battalion is that they get the opportunity to ride the cavalry route on the anniversary of the battle.

For Wilson, though, it’s more about the people. Wilson set a scene of reenactors sitting around a campfire discussing the battle and tactics.

“It’s not so much the shooting at each other or anything,” Wilson said. “It’s probably more the camaraderie.”

The value in history along with the camaraderie offsets the high expense of the hobby.

Wilson said reenactors own their own uniforms which usually cost up to $200. He said weapons cost between $750 and $1,500 depending on the weapon and on top of that reenactors buy their own leather products like saddles, ammo pouches, belts and boots.

He said while some want original uniforms from WWII and Vietnam, most uniforms from wars before that time are reproductions that can be easily found online. He said when reenactors arrive, the uniforms usually don’t vary much, but weapons do.

He said during the Fetterman reenactment last month he saw about four types of weapons when in reality there were only two types of guns. This, he said, isn’t something spectators really notice, though.

Real Bird said to keep the reenactment authentic they look for skilled riders. He said these are usually racehorse jockeys, bull riders and other rodeo riders. He said they don’t allow the actors to use saddles.

“If you’re not a good bareback rider you can’t be part of the show,” Real Bird said.

Additionally, Real Bird said the reenactment script was based off a family friend’s account of the battle that was handed down through generations.

The three-day show also acts as an economic boost for the community.

Real Bird said during the reenactment weekend they’ll employ about 100 Native American community members who will work as parking attendants, security, announcers and more.

But for the actors, it’s not about the pay. Aside from the history and camaraderie aspects, Wilson said it’s just fun.

“It’s a big reason to go out and play,” Wilson said.