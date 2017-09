SHERIDAN — Teri Jean Redder and William Andrew Glick wed Aug. 12, 2017, at the Wyarno Roadhouse and Saloon.

Redder, of Sheridan, is a Sheridan High School graduate and assistant store manager at the Boot Barn in Gillette. She is the daughter of Wendy Redder of Sheridan and Steve and Susan Redder of Denver.

Glick, originally of Cody, is a Cody High School graduate.

He is the son of Pete and Jill Hicks of Cody.

The couple will reside in Cody.