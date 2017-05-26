Red Cross aid ready to help Sheridan County

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan community now has immediate access to the American Red Cross through a local aid who recently moved here to fill the need of Sheridan County and surrounding areas.

Nancy Kraft, who moved to Sheridan from Lusk, saw a need for a representative from the American Red Cross in the Sheridan area and moved specifically to help serve the community.

“Sheridan is such an amazing community anyway, so I was really happy to be able to come up here,” Kraft said.

Kraft recently connected with a Sheridan family who experienced flooding in the basement of its house.

Kraft received a call from a friend who knew she worked for the American Red Cross and also knew of the family’s situation. Kraft said those in need or people who know of those in need of services should contact the Red Cross call center at 1-800-RED-CROSS and they will connect with Kraft to deploy.

After receiving a call for deployment, Kraft contacts local law enforcement or fire departments to confirm information before contacting the client.

“I try to be there within an hour of getting the call just to make sure nothing gets lost along the way and the client knows that they’re important,” Kraft said. “Once I get there, we go over some information and see what we can do to help from there.”

The Red Cross has set financial amounts to help families and individuals, depending on the situation.

The amount of time spent with those in crisis varies with each client.

“It doesn’t just end that night,” Kraft said. “The process of helping somebody can go on for weeks afterward if they need it.”

Kraft emphasized the need for those in in search of help or those who know someone needing assistance from the American Red Cross to report the incident to Red Cross so they can begin helping the client as soon as possible. Kraft cannot deploy to a situation unless the crisis is reported.

“Everything that we do has to be a call in from the local community,” Kraft said. “We cannot self-deploy.”

Kraft said she believes many citizens do not know she resides in Sheridan County, ready to assist whenever and wherever.

“If we could get more people to call in for anything from house fires to any kind of flooding in the house, stuff like that would be great, especially if we could get more people to call in and get help for others here in Sheridan County,” Kraft said. “As Red Cross we’re not able to do a lot here because I don’t think a lot of people know.”

The American Red Cross works with local nonprofits and businesses to help those in crisis. Local businesses help by providing discounted or donated items, lodging or essential needs to the Red Cross clients. Kraft, who hasn’t been able to partner with local nonprofits yet, hopes to create community partnerships with existing organizations to help further the work of the American Red Cross in Sheridan.

To sign up to serve as a local volunteer with the American Red Cross, see www.redcross.org/volunteer/become-a-volunteer#step1.