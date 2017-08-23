Recycling at Washington, Marshall parks moving to Brundage

SHERIDAN — All recycling bins from the Washington Park drop site and the green waste bins from Marshall Park will be moved to the southwest corner of South Park on Brundage Lane following approval of a resolution by Sheridan City Council Monday night.

City public works director Nic Bateson said the city hauls 1,400 tons of green waste per year and 450 tons of recycling commodities from all the sites around the city. Highland Avenue and Washington Park are the most popular sites and Marshall Park off of Big Horn Avenue remains the most collected site in Sheridan. City officials hope that combining the sites at Marshall and Washington parks into the new site on Brundage Lane will eliminate the issues found at Washington Park.

“It definitely limits the park utilization with all the traffic,” Bateson said. “Not only our trucks going in and out collecting those bins, but also the citizen collection.”

Bateson said the noise of collection efforts also limits the aesthetics and utilization of the park. The in-and-out traffic and winter weather also affect the area.

“It is difficult to access Washington Park from Coffeen unless you are exiting north and entering from the south,” citizen Sara Haight told The Sheridan Press.

The transition will cost $17,000, an amount not budgeted within the fiscal year 2018 budget. The city plans to complete the project before winter weather arrives, so allocating funds from the Solid Waste Fund to the FY18 Recycling Division Budget was necessary before construction began.

“The resolution outlines the operational changes and allocating the funds to upgrade that Brundage Lane site,” Bateson said.

With the approval of the plan during Monday’s meeting, the city will now solicit quotes on trees from Landon’s Greenhouse and Nursery, solicit quotes on bin modifications and select the most appropriate proposal from LJ Wright and Craftco companies, and prepare the Brundage Lane site through the month of September.

Bin modifications for the roll-off containers will help city operations efficiency with sorting and quieter bin loading. The change will also reduce collection costs with 14 fewer collections and dumps per week; that translates into $40 an hour less in vehicle operation costs. The bin modifications will take place for the relocated bins on Brundage Lane as well as the Highland Avenue drop site.

Council members raised concerns about utilizing the South Park space to the specifications outlined in the agreement with Ellen Lentsch, the previous owner of the area. Bateson reassured council he spoke with Lentsch and the city attorney reviewed the agreement to ensure the drop site meets the requirements in the document.

“She was very supportive,” Bateson said. “So with her support and the attorney looking at it and saying no, there’s nothing specific that says we can’t use it for city operations, I think we’re covered there.”

The city will have the Washington Park and Marshall Park drop sites decommissioned and the new site in operation by Oct. 1.