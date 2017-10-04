Ranchester to gain car wash, animal control officer

SHERIDAN — Officials in Ranchester hope animal issues in the community will soon be resolved, as Ranchester Town Council appointed Jill LaToush as the animal control officer for the town during a Tuesday meeting.

LaToush currently works full time for the town in lawn maintenance and sanitation and will add the new duties after training.

LaToush will complete the Fido Bag training video included with the equipment and engage in additional training if available with the Sheridan Police Department’s community service officers.

Treasurer Barbara Brackeen-Kepley also said LaToush will have a citation booklet to help enforce the town ordinance regarding animals within city limits, but fine schedules still need to be established. Currently, the ordinance has penalties up to $750, but no specific fine requirements.

A concerned citizen mentioned extreme excrement in a specific part of town where children walked to school. Mayor Peter Clark said while the citations related to feces from animals remains difficult to prosecute, the town will continue to look into ways to reduce the problem.

“The whole time I worked there, I never dealt with a feces case,” Sheriff Allen Thompson said of working with the court systems. “The dog trespassing on another person’s property — you can’t charge the dog with trespassing, you can’t charge the dog with littering. You have to show the intent of the dog owner and it’s very difficult.”

Councilman Dennis Dunn suggested putting two feces bag distributors next to the fence in that area, as the doggy bags helped around the Rotary Pond in Ranchester. The hope of the mayor and council is that LaToush’s presence will help reduce the number of incidents within Ranchester.

In addition to the new animal control officer, the council approved the first step in the process to bring a car wash to Ranchester. Joey Puettman, contingent upon a permit from the Department of Environmental Quality, will run a special permit for use of the car wash at 244 Weare St. as a B-1 business. The special permit does not allow construction at this time.

“(Joey) will be back when this process is underway,” town engineer Chris Johnson said. “I thought I’d run the use through first and get that done so he can go ahead.”

Mayor Clark said the establishment of a car wash in Ranchester continues to arise in long-term planning discussions.

In other business, the council approved the first reading of the bus barn annexation that will allow the Sheridan County School District 1 bus barn to hook up to the natural gas pipeline if and when it arrives. The natural gas line as it stands now will not be available to customers outside town limits. An email from Johnson said annexation for this purpose may become popular if done without conditions.

The only access to SCSD1’s bus barn is through Kukuchka Lane. A water main also lies under Kukuchka Lane, so annexing the road out with the bus barn might be in the city’s best interest, Johnson said.

If the entire road were to be annexed with the lot on which the bus barn resides, SCSD1 might also have to account for sewer line construction in its budget.

“(Annexing the lane with the lot) doesn’t serve the school district’s interests, but we certainly want to be good development partners with the town and understand that’s the responsibility of landowners when you do those things,” SCSD1 business manager Jeremy Smith said at the meeting Tuesday.

Smith came before the mayor and council to reiterate the purpose of SCSD1 to ask for annexation solely for use of natural gas.

“We on purpose didn’t ask for the Kukuchka Lane to be annexed because we knew it engendered a whole lot of problems,” Smith said. “To be very clear, we wouldn’t be coming to you for annexation if the law surrounding our ability to hook up to natural gas was more solidified.”

Council approved the first reading, keeping the annexation of Kukuchka Lane in with the bus barn with an understanding that more discussion was needed on the subject.