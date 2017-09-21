Rams look to bounce back against Lusk

BIG HORN — Losing is an infrequent, unwelcome guest for the Big Horn High School football team.

It came last Friday night in the form of a 22-21 overtime game against Pine Bluffs, which dropped Big Horn to No. 4 in the 1A rankings after being ranked No. 1 for a week. The Rams have a chance to kick out that unfriendly visitor Friday against Lusk.

“We’ve been good at collecting ourselves and bouncing back from a loss here,” Big Horn head coach Michael McGuire said.

McGuire said practice this week was a lot more focused and intense than last week. The team ran more sled drills to emphasize physicality, which McGuire acknowledged as the team’s main area for improvement against Pine Bluffs.

The team’s run defense needs to improve, as well, McGuire said, and it will have a solid test Friday, as the Tigers are an extremely run-heavy team. They have 172 rushing attempts so far this season, compared to only 16 passing attempts.

“They run the ball a lot and usually right down your throat,” McGuire said.

Lusk splits carries between its two main runners, Drake Lamp and James Stone. The Tigers are fifth in rushing offense, averaging 217.7 yards per game.

The Rams are currently seventh in 1A rushing defense after giving up 243 yards on the ground last week. They may also be without their best run stopper, as lineman Seth Mullinax is questionable against Lusk after suffering a concussion at the end of the first quarter against Pine Bluffs.

It is the first matchup between Big Horn and Lusk since 2008. Both the Rams and Tigers are 2-1 overall and 1-1 in conference play. They both lost last week, though in much different fashions. Big Horn went down by a point in overtime, while Lusk lost by 40 points to Upton-Sundance, 48-8.

Lusk’s defensive performance against Upton-Sundance was a far cry from its first two weeks, when the team beat Burns 26-12 in Week 1 and Tongue River 12-0 in Week 2.

The Tigers defense is sixth in 1A, giving up 241.7 yards per game, and they’re ninth in passing defense. This should give Big Horn quarterback Quinn McCafferty, who has seven touchdown passes in the past two games, the chance to air it out for the Rams’ top-ranked passing offense.

The Rams were run heavy last week, rushing 35 times and throwing just 12 passes, despite the success through the air — McCafferty threw for 124 yard and three touchdowns. McGuire said that was one play-calling aspect of last week’s game that gave him pause.

“Maybe I should have passed more,” he said.

McGuire hesitated to pass more because he thought ball protection and good defense would win the game. He said ball security was part of the reason why Kade Eisele had 29 carries last week, compared to only one for Will Pelissier.

The last time Big Horn lost two games in a row was in 2011. The Rams have never lost two consecutive games under McGuire.

The game kicks off Friday at 6 p.m. in Lusk.