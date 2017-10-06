Rams dominate at Upton-Sundance

BIG HORN — The Big Horn football team demolished Upton-Sundance in a highly anticipated matchup, winning 53-13 Friday night on the road. Rams head coach Michael McGuire said it was the team’s best performance of the season, and the first game where the team put together a complete effort and played well for all four quarters.

The offensive line was dominant throughout the night, leading the way for eight offensive touchdowns. Kade Eisele scored six of those touchdowns, three of which came in the first quarter, as Big Horn jumped out to an 18-0 lead. The Rams kept charging and went into halftime up 32-0 after stopping the Patriots on fourth-and-goal to end the half.

McGuire said he was encouraged by the team’s focus at halftime, as Big Horn continued to play well and not settle with a big lead.

The Rams’ starting defense held Upton-Sundance scoreless, as the Patriots’ first score came off an interception returned for a touchdown, and their second came late in the game against the Big Horn junior varsity.

McGuire said the defense didn’t give up many big plays to the typically explosive Upton-Sundance offense and forced several turnovers to put an end to some promising Patriot drives.

Big Horn plays at Big Piney next Friday.

FINAL

Big Horn………18 14 14 7

Upton-Sundance…0 0 6 7