Raising Readers receive grant

SHERIDAN — Raising Readers in Wyoming was recently granted $2,000 by the Homer A. & Mildred S. Scott Foundation to purchase books for distribution in Sheridan County.

Raising Readers in Wyoming encourages parents to read to their children by providing new books as part of their well child health care visits. This gift of $2,000 makes it possible for Raising Readers in Wyoming to distribute 400 books through medical offices in Sheridan.

To learn more about the program or to donate online, see www.raisingreadersinwyoming.org.