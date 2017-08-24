Raffle raises $5,100 for SMH cardiac care programs

SHERIDAN — On Aug. 17 at Sheridan’s Third Thursday street festival, the Rex Martin Memorial Raffle concluded with a celebration and drawing of the winners for the prizes donated by many local businesses.

Ryan Martin, Rex Martin’s son, organized this effort, which included members of his family and many community friends. All proceeds will be given in memory of Rex Martin to benefit the cardiac care programs at Sheridan Memorial Hospital.

This memorial raffle began as an idea of Rex Martin’s family as a way to recognize the excellent care he received at Sheridan Memorial Hospital throughout his illness. Martin’s care began with his primary care physician, and eventually led him to the Big Horn Heart Center where board certified cardiologists provided him comprehensive cardiac care.

“Cardiac care at Sheridan Memorial Hospital focuses on the individual patient,” practice manager Sharon Krueger said. “We utilize a coordinated effort with a patient-centered team led by our two highly trained, cardiologists and the team at Big Horn Heart Center. Big Horn Heart Center, along with the Cath Lab, provides patients a full range of diagnostic and interventional heart procedures and follow-up care.”

At the heart of this raffle is Martin’s son Ryan, who took the idea and made it a reality, selling nearly 800 tickets. Ryan Martin and his family hope the raffle helped raise awareness about the cardiac care available locally.

“My dad received caring treatment from knowledgeable doctors and was always treated with respect and honesty — things he and all the family appreciated,” Ryan Martin said. “From the beginning, my dad was confident in his care and those relationships. This was important to all of us as we supported him.”

Ryan Martin also thanked the many local sponsors who donated prizes for the raffle.