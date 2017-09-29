Racing alive and well in Sheridan

SHERIDAN — Luck didn’t seem to be on the side of anybody who wanted to race cars in Sheridan.

After sitting vacant for half a decade, the Sheridan Speedway gained new life in 2015. But a spat between land owners and the track’s manager quickly halted races at the speedway, and an eviction notice shocked many involved with the facility.

Its future was in jeopardy once again.

But two days after the eviction, racer Ken Harmon gave it one last ditch effort. He called a meeting. What did the town and racing community have to do in order to race?

They needed to come together.

Seventy people attended Harmon’s meeting, seven times his expectation. That was the start, getting as many people on board as possible and convincing them that things were changing. Old management was long gone, and it was time to turn a new leaf.

The next step was electing Justin Elmer president of the speedway, and the rebrand — and rebuild — was on.

Fast-forward more than a year, and the Sheridan Speedway is speeding into the final weekend of its first full season.

“It was a lot of legwork,” Elmer admitted. “But without a lot of people backing the speedway, it wouldn’t be possible at all.”

Elmer credited the community, its racers and a number of volunteers and sponsors for hitting the ground running when management shifted in the summer of 2016. Mullinax, Inc. provided irrigation equipment; Randy Warnke allowed use of his water supply to hose the dirt track at the speedway.

Donations filed in — a chunk here to reopen the speedway and pay fees, another bit to help with insurance. It quickly became a group effort, an exhausting effort indeed, but, eventually, tires churned the mud at the Sheridan Speedway.

Elmer and the speedway board began networking to drive traffic to Sheridan. Plenty of surrounding areas — Gillette, Rapid City, Billings, Casper — welcomed drivers and race fans. The Sheridan group wanted to be the next stop in that line of cars.

Nineteen days of racing filled the first summer’s schedule at Sheridan Speedway. Some events were rained out, some were bigger than others. But people were showing up, and money was being dished out to drivers.

While the summer sees all the action, last winter became critical for the board, and Elmer expects the same this winter. The months when nobody races, that’s when schedules are made and the entire season is sort of mapped out.

The two sanctioning bodies that work closely with the speedway are WISSOTA and IMCA. Drivers get points from those races, so adding Sheridan to the schedule allows racers more chances to garner points, again, making the Sheridan Speedway an enticing spot, especially late in the season.

But more racing means more work.

“I turned in my motorcycle for a motor grader,” Jim Kibler said. Kibler volunteers much of his time to maintain and ready the track. He works throughout the week all season long, not just on race day.

Kibler and his band of crewmates spend a heavy amount of time prepping the track — watering and grading it to keep it safe and satisfying for drivers. In the spring, frigid temperatures undulate the dirt; in the summer, heat evaporates the water on the track, forcing extra time to continuously spray the dirt — 24,000-30,000 gallons at times.

“When I started, I thought, well this is going to be pretty easy; just put water on the track and go racing,” Kibler said. “Today, three years later, I’m still finding out I don’t know everything there is to know about prepping a racetrack.”

Luckily, Kibler isn’t alone. He credited Harmon and Elmer and the board for all the effort they put into pushing the sport forward in Sheridan. Elmer returned the appreciation to the volunteers and the community as a whole for its support for the speedway.

A group effort might be putting it lightly.

Elmer quickly acknowledged the first full season as a successful one, but plenty remains to be learned, fixed and adjusted moving forward. Nobody in his circle wants to see another vacancy.

The Sheridan Speedway caps off its summer tour with the I-90 Challenge this weekend. Elmer called the event the perfect culmination to the season. It not only brings the busy summer to a close, but it provides one final stop for racers looking to add to their point totals.

The board hopes to make the I-90 Challenge an annual event, the premiere event at the Sheridan Speedway. With continued to work and promotion of racing in Sheridan, Elmer thinks the I-90 Challenge showcases what Sheridan has to offer.

Racing went vacant in Sheridan for years. Dirt blew from the Wyoming winter winds, not from spinning tires. The sport was all but dead.

But a group of determined race fans fired up the defibrillator, and the heart beats stronger than ever.

“It’s just a love of racing,” Kibler said, mimicking the mindset of his fellow race car lovers in Sheridan.

Racing is here to stay.