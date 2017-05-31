Rabies clinic set for June 6-10

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Dog and Cat Shelter annual rabies clinic will take place in Kendrick Park June 6-10 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. each day. Shots will be given by a veterinarian and cost $10 per animal. All dogs and cats are welcome.

Rabies is a fatal disease that can be transmitted to any warm-blooded animal, including humans, so it is extremely important that all pets be vaccinated against this disease and that pet owners keep that vaccination current. Several skunks in the county have already tested positive for rabies this spring.

Owners should check their rabies certificates to be sure they don’t let their protection lapse. Because rabies is a public health concern, the state determines how often rabies vaccinations must be given. In Wyoming, the rabies vaccination is good for three years as long as the animal originally had two rabies vaccinations a year apart and has been revaccinated every three years. Otherwise, the vaccination is only valid for one year.

Owners are asked to bring any paperwork (the certificate) from a veterinarian or previous rabies clinic showing prior rabies vaccinations to the clinic. A rabies tag does not suffice as proof of vaccination.

A responsible person at least 18 years of age must accompany all animals and animals should be under control at all times — on leash or in carriers.

City dog licenses, which are required for all dogs in the Sheridan city limits, will also be sold at the rabies clinic. Cost is $10 for a spayed or neutered dog and $15 if the dog is unaltered.