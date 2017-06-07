Quilts provide more than a pretty picture

SHERIDAN — Sometimes, it takes art to make people recognize problems occurring right next door. The Textile Artists of the Greater Yellowstone 2016 Challenge presented the idea of “A Place In Someone’s Heart,” recognizing child abuse and its impact on communities.

“Child abuse is not just physical abuse,” the challenge description reads. “It includes ignoring a child’s needs, putting a child in an unsupervised dangerous situation or making a child feel worthless or stupid. Child neglect is failing to provide for a child’s basic needs: food, clothing, hygiene and supervision.”

Artists throughout Wyoming contributed quilts to the traveling show, including personal memories of experience with child abuse or neglect. The sole quilter from Sheridan, Carol Kolf, works at the Advocacy and Resource Center as the business manager. While she remains out of the conversations with clients receiving care at the center, she sees the frequency of clients and their distress.

“I’m very aware that it’s out there, that it is a problem in this community and everywhere,” Kolf said.

Kolf, unable to attend the group’s monthly meetings, found it hard to come up with an idea on such a difficult subject. After conducting her own research, she found the perfect inspiration from an affectionate photo of a mother and child on the Court Appointed Special Advocates website.

“There are some very sad aspects to it,” Kolf said. “I just wanted to do something positive, and I felt like this (portrays) that every child needs an adult to be their caregiver and care for them.”

Kolf hung the project up at the Sheridan County Fulmer Public Library for the community to view.

“If you look at them and you read the artist statements, some of them are (based on life experiences),” Kolf said, mentioning one particular quilt depicting law enforcement leading a child by the hand to the patrol car.

The quilt, titled “Removal” and created by Carolyn Aichele of Lovell, shared Aichele’s story of being placed in foster care after neighbors reported she and her two siblings left home alone.

“The children — siblings, 8, 7 and 6 years old — were placed in foster care after their mother’s parental rights were terminated,” Aichele’s artist statement reads. “This was common practice in the 1950s.”

It’s often easy to think children are the only ones affected. While children remain the prime focus, those children grow into adults and the effects linger.

“It’s interesting, like the gal that has the art quilt that was in foster care, she’s an adult person,” Kolf said. “It took me back when I heard that. Yeah, I’m sure it’s gone on forever. It was startling to hear that somebody my age (went into foster care).”

Ginger Dager from Cody created an art piece detailing the role of grandparents in the raising of abused or neglected grandchildren. The piece shows the ones that find a place in their hearts to help abused and neglected children, Dager wrote in an email.

The show, although filled with talented quilting, is meant to provoke change in the communities it reaches.

“This (show) is along the same lines (as the Heart Mountain show),” Kolf said, mentioning an earlier show focusing on the Heart Mountain Internment Camp in Powell. “I don’t want to say it’s a political statement. It’s not just about a pretty picture; it’s about a problem.”

Kolf hopes the show, which will be featured throughout the month of June, will move people enough to do something about the child abuse and neglect they may be hiding.