Quilt appraisal set for May 19-20

SHERIDAN — The Creative Fiber Guild will host a quilt age determination and appraisal workshop with Jeananne Wright May 19-20.

Wright is a certified quilt appraiser from Colorado.

The event will take place from 9 a.m. to noon and 1-4 p.m. Friday. During those times, Wright will date and appraise quilts. An oral appraisal will cost $25 per quilt and should take about 15 minutes apiece. Written appraisals will cost $50 per quilt and will take 30 minutes. Sign-up is required through Judy Sackett at 674-7652.

On Saturday, a brunch will begin at 9 a.m. At 10 a.m., Wright will give a talk on old quilts and the appraisal process. The cost is $10 for Creative Fiber Guild members and $20 for nonmembers. The cost includes brunch. 

From 1-4 p.m. Saturday, appraisals will continue.

The event is open to the public.

The activities on Friday and Saturday will take place at the Sheridan Wesleyan Church, located at 404 W. Brundage Lane. 

