Preserving the history of Sheridan Iron Works

SHERIDAN — This summer, one Sheridan man will take on the dangers of a hazardous building as he continues his mission to save a piece of the city’s history.

Sheridan County Fulmer Public Library’s Kim Ostermyer, who manages The Wyoming Room, is in the process of recovering more than 100 years of Sheridan Iron Works documents left in the building when the company closed in 2014.

“What’s great about this collection is it’s overall pristine,” Ostermyer said.

Among the endless boxes are time books, records of stockholders, building layouts and plans, invoices, photo negatives and product blueprints.

Ostermyer said the records were brought to his attention last fall, after the Boy Scouts organized a haunted house in the building. He said this sparked a discussion in The Wyoming Room about who owned the records and the need to remove and save them.

Ostermyer said the records are important because of the Iron Works’ extensive lifespan and integral role in the community and workforce.

“The Iron Works was such an institution here there’s a need to kind of pick apart what’s worth keeping,” Ostermyer said. “You have a history that goes back 110 years, so this really saw the development of Sheridan as the metropolis.”

The building contains enough files to fill a semi-truck, Ostermyer said, and while finding such intact records is rare and exhilarating, it’s also very time consuming for one man to sort through.

“It’s just thousands of feet of boxes,” Ostermyer said. “It’s great, I’m excited but at the same time I’m trying to figure out how I approach this with the hours I have.”

Ostermyer works part-time at the library and has been taking on the project nearly solo, with only occasional help from one other person.

The conditions in the building aren’t ideal either; Ostermyer said there’s layers of dust to clean off the collection, along with dead pigeons and pigeon excrement, so going through the massive number of documents is proving to be laborious. He said he wears a ventilator, goggles and a safety suit when working in the building.

“I look like I’m working on a nuclear reactor,” Ostermyer said.

While he said he’d like help, the conditions present safety issues when it comes to taking on volunteers.

Ostermyer said a project like this, with so much information, begs the question of what is old, important and worth keeping.

As he sorts through the boxes of information, this will be decided, with important documents being scanned into the library’s system for the public to view and the documents deemed unimportant to be recycled.

Derek Gilbert, who bought the Sheridan Iron Works building in the spring of 2016, said he’d like to see the important documents saved and preserved, and other items that are interesting but of lesser value to be displayed in the building once it’s remodeled.

Gilbert added that he has not yet determined plans for the building.

Gilbert said he’s proud to be part of the building’s history, and is striving to keep that history intact; he said he’s received multiple offers to buy the iconic Iron Works sign but said it belongs with the building.

Ostermyer said the finding of such complete records is rare and that Sheridan has missed out on preserving history from other significant companies, like the Sheridan Brewing Company.

Sheridan Brewing, Ostermyer said, is similar to the Iron Works in that it was innovative and integral to Sheridan coming into its own.

“When the brewery closed down there wasn’t a lot of thought about that…it wasn’t thought of being a significant building when in fact it was,” Ostermyer said.

“Sheridan has kind of this weird history of we should have saved this or we should have saved that; it’s always in hindsight,” he added.

Ostermeyer in the Sheridan Iron Works building.

Ostermeyer showing records from The Wyoming Room.