Pilots share hot-air ballooning experiences

BIG HORN — Hot-air balloon pilot Rick Kauffman, originally from Florida, told the wet yet cheery pilots at 6:30 a.m. Friday morning that he brought the rain with him from Florida.

Despite the drizzle-laden forecast throughout the weekend, the pilots and crews met and will remain available for the Balloon the Bighorns rally, which will give the community an inside look at the hot-air ballooning lifestyle.

Tom Sharpee and his wife, Jeanne Anson of Brandon, South Dakota, are ending a five-week ballooning tour at the event in Big Horn. Tired, yet joyful, Sharpee hopes to showcase Dragon Moon, a 90,000-cubic-feet balloon that looks like stained glass when flown. His wife, Jeanne, initially enticed him into the balloon-flying life when they met in Page, Arizona.

“I was with the navy parachute team at the time, and she was up there flying balloons,” Sharpee said. “They were doing a rally out there. Six months later, we met again in Bakersfield and exchanged phone numbers, talked a little bit. Three years later got married. That was 23 years ago.”

While Jeanne typically takes the reigns as head pilot, the couple runs two balloons, and both carry commercial pilots’ licenses — a Federal Aviation Administration requirement to fly the billowy beauties.

It takes around 10 to 15 minutes to set up the rig, as well as a crew of around five people. The crew sets up the basket and tests the burner before rolling out the envelope, or the balloon. Then, the crew begins cold inflating the envelope with a large fan. Adding the heat from the flame burner allows the balloon to begin lifting into the air.

“Science says heat goes up, so it goes up,” Sharpee said. “A guy on the front line keeps the balloon from going all the way over. Then we put passengers in, add heat and go away.”

The colder the weather, the easier it is for pilots to get their aircrafts off the ground. And while it is possible to fly in the rain, pilot Michael Shelley of Riverton said it’s hard on the system, and the equipment doesn’t take well to water.

But, weather is no shock to seasoned ballooners. Some of the pilots shared experiences of flying during the winter in temperatures well below zero and watching air from heaters crystalize in front of their eyes. The pilots and their crews work around the weather, making the most of weekends where they cannot fly to swap stories and expertise. The event coordinator and commercial pilot, Ginny Holcomb, exemplifies the right personality needed to motivate crews to get a balloon in the air before the sun rises.

“Ginny’s the type of person who has no trouble getting a crew because she’s got that bubbly personality,” said Mark Williams of Longmont, Colorado. Williams is currently a student of Ginny’s, earning a pilot’s license after 19 years of helping as a crew member.

For Shelley, sharing the experience of flying with others is his favorite aspect of working for Riverton Rendezvous. Shelley fronts as a “computer nerd” by day and pilots hot air balloons for the city of Riverton on the side. Riverton owns three hot air balloons and hosts a balloon rally every year.

“It’s unlike anything most people have ever experienced before,” Shelley said. “A lot of people are scared of heights and are concerned about that, but it’s really a different feeling than when you’re standing on the edge of a building or on top of a mountain or something. It’s so peaceful and so calm because you’re moving with the air mass.”

The lack of an engine and hovering 10 to 30 feet above the ground are aspects Shelley said contribute to the peaceful nature of the ride.

“To get to share that with people and to give them that experience is one of the greatest things about it,” Shelley said.

Holcomb said Big Horn will continue to host the weekend’s events regardless of whether the crews get off the ground or not.

Pilots and crew members will be available to answer questions for those venturing out in the rain. Those wishing to experience the magic of flight will have an opportunity to participate in tethered balloon rides, weather pending. The rain in Sheridan County looks to clear Saturday afternoon, with sunny skies forecast for Sunday’s events, including a 7:15 a.m. balloon launch and 8 a.m. tethered balloon rides. Pilots also discussed possible late afternoon flights if the weather clears up and wind is minimal Saturday afternoon. All events will be held at the Big Horn Equestrian Center.