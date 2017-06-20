Petition against M-44s goes to Wildlife Services, WDA

SHERIDAN — A coalition of conservation and wildlife organizations has formally started the petition process to end the use of M-44 cyanide devices in Wyoming.

The petition has been submitted to the Wildlife Services program of the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service as well as the Wyoming Department of Agriculture and called for a cease of use and removal of the devices. M-44 cyanide devices are used on federal and private land as a means of predator control.

Animal Welfare Institute wildlife attorney Tara Zuardo said the petition, filed June 13, is based on a similar Idaho petition that was submitted in March after the accidental killing of a pet dog and injury of a child.

The device also killed two domestic dogs near Casper in March. Zuardo said one of the main problems with the devices is that they’re indiscriminate, so while their target is mainly coyotes and other livestock threats, they explode on whatever animal comes upon it.

She said this has included a number of endangered and threatened species. The petition, which was signed by 12 national and state wildlife groups, says wildlife such as hawks, eagles, wolverines and lynx have been killed and that since 2000, Wildlife Services has killed more than 50,000 animals of more than 150 non-targeted species with the devices.

Zuardo said the other problem is that the devices don’t require much regulation. She said Wildlife Services are the only ones authorized to place the M-44s on federal land, but they can also be put on private land by private landowners.

Zuardo said any private landowner who uses the device has to be licensed by the state, which is why the petition went to both the Wyoming Department of Agriculture and Wildlife Services.

“But once that license is granted, that’s kind of the end of the line, you don’t really have a lot of information after that as to where they are,” Zuardo said.

Western Watersheds Project executive director Erik Molvar said under federal law, signage is supposed to be placed at the site of the devices as well as on a fence where a person would enter the property. But, that isn’t always the case and sometimes the devices attract curious people.

Additionally, Zuardo said death by the devices is painful and can take time. She said dogs start hemorrhaging from the ears, nose and mouth before getting paralysis and falling over and convulsing.

“Of all the various methods to indiscriminately kill predators, this is one of the nastier ones,” Zuardo said.

Both Wildlife Services and the Wyoming Department of Agriculture are required to provide a formal written response to the petition.

Zuardo said in Idaho, Wildlife Services temporarily removed the devices and agreed to not install more. Both Zuardo and Molvar said they’re hoping for a similar outcome in Wyoming.

“It’s been shown time and time again that the use of these devices results in tragedy,” Molvar said. “And given all the alternatives, there’s no excuse for continuing to engage in this dangerous behavior.”