Pet a puppy for finals week success

SHERIDAN — It was hard to tell who was happier at Sheridan College on Wednesday: the students petting the puppies gathered outside the Thorne-Rider Campus Center or the puppies soaking in the belly rubs and sunshine.

Students shed backpacks heavy with the weight of studies for finals week, sat in the grass and laughed at licked faces and soft fur under their fingers.

Puppies wagged their tails and raised their heads to secure as many ear scratches as possible.

The event was part of the college’s Stress Less program leading up to final tests this week. Each day in the week before finals, the college offers opportunities to relieve stress, gather with friends and take a study break. Students can make a stuffed animal, catch live tunes, watch a magic show, go swing dancing, pig out on nachos and eat breakfast at midnight.

“It’s a nice break for our students,” Director of Housing and Student Life Larissa Bonnet said. “They can study around the events and then come take a mental health break.”

A study done by the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign found that taking such mental health breaks leads to improved focus and better retention of materials, which should, in theory, lead to better test performance.

“It helps with study time and making sure preparation for tests is more quality time,” academic advisor Thad Rigby said. “We try to do as much as we can to help them forget about the tests for a minute and remember life will go on.”

This was the first semester the academic advising department received permission to have dogs on campus. The Sheridan Dog and Cat Shelter brought two puppies, and college faculty and staff loaned their personal canines to the cause. The de-stressing event was a hit as many students begged that it become weekly.

“Definitely these dogs help. I am happy right now,” business major Dani Potter said.

While finals are an expected occurrence for high school and college students, the pressure of several big tests covering an entire semester of material in one week inevitably builds up. Add in packing up to move home, securing summer jobs and just feeling ready to be done, and finals week can be tough.

“We can almost feel the stress,” Coordinator of Campus Life Ann Storey said. “In our building, we’re around students all day every day, and you can feel the change when this time of year starts to come.”

Storey said the events also foster casual “therapy sessions” as students more readily talk to staff about their stress when engaged in a fun or creative activity.

Even with all the opportunities to reduce stress, final tests and projects must be done. Coping mechanisms and study habits are as different as each student.

Resident assistant and performing arts major Kolleen Gustad sees a range of emotions from buckle-down serious, to panic, to a seemingly nonchalant blow-off. She sees students gather in groups in common areas, books open and light banter flowing, and she sees other students do the “shut-in” method of studying where they go into their dorm room, close the door and don’t come out.

Gustad, herself, operates on a rewards system. If she studies for an hour, she gets a half hour to play video games. Even though she jokes that it’s pure bribery, the breaks help the material sink in better.

“I’m not excited for finals; I don’t like finals, but it’s a good sign because I am this close to graduating and having my first college degree,” Gustad said.

Biology major Miranda Gallagher studies with her friends at the library. She said the peer pressure inspires her to focus on what needs to be done.

“I can’t have it too quiet; if it’s absolute quiet my brain starts thinking about other things,” Gallagher said.

Even the president of the student government association finds finals stressful.

“Procrastination is real,” KayLee Weeden said.

Weeden said finals are a time for her to practice perspective and focus on the bigger picture of getting through the tests to pursue the rest of her life.

“I feel like I do more when I’m not stressed, so I talk myself down constantly,” Weeden said. “What’s the worst that could happen, really?”