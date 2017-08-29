Patterson joins Press staff

SHERIDAN — Ryan Patterson recently joined The Sheridan Press staff as journalist in the newsroom.

He will primarily report on education and sports, but will also contribute coverage on a variety of other topics.

Patterson graduated in May 2017 with a journalism degree from Marquette University in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, where he was an editor and reporter for the student newspaper. He was also an assistant in the Marquette O’Brien Fellowship, where he helped a Pulitzer Prize-winning reporter with a story about infectious diseases and the yellow fever outbreak in Brazil.

Patterson was raised in Green Bay, Wisconsin, and is an avid Packers fan. He also loves basketball, music, books and movies.