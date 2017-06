Paint the masters June 14 with Wuerker

SHERIDAN — Sip and paint with Buffalo artist Jenny Wuerker at 6:30 p.m. June 14 at SAGE Community Arts.

The Uncorked “Paint the Masters” class includes all supplies and costs $35 per person. Or, bring a friend for half price.

To register, call 674-1970 or stop by Tuesday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. or Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

SAGE Community Arts is located at 21 W. Brundage St.