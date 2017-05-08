Outdoor Recreation Task Force to meet in Sheridan

SHERIDAN — Members of Gov. Matt Mead’s Outdoor Recreation Task Force will meet May 10-12 at the Sheridan Inn.

During the meeting, the task force will evaluate recommendations and propose implementation.

The group is scheduled to meet from 1-5 p.m. Wednesday; 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday and 8 a.m. to noon Friday. Public comment periods are scheduled for 8-8:30 a.m. Wednesday and Thursday.

Public comment is also accepted at http://wyoparks.state.wy.us/ORTF.aspx?tab=0 on the Outdoor Recreation Task Force website.

Additionally, there will be a “Listening Session” with State Parks and Cultural Resources Director Darin Westby from 5:15-6:15 p.m. Thursday for an update on the task force and to chat about outdoor recreation. This meeting is also scheduled at the Sheridan Inn.

The Outdoor Recreation Task Force will develop policy recommendations for Governor Mead’s consideration. Recommendations may include principles to guide and identify the benefits of outdoor recreation, outline efforts to expand business opportunities and improve recreation infrastructure in the state’s second largest industry.

The Sheridan Inn is located at 856 Broadway St.