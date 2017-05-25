NWCCD summer school enrollment increases

SHERIDAN — The Northern Wyoming Community College District may see approximately a 9-percent increase in its enrollment from the 2016 to the 2017 semesters.

This figure comes 10 days before the beginning of the summer semester, which begins June 5. The 9-percent-enrollment increase could fluctuate in the coming week.

Director of Advising Services Brett Burtis welcomed the number. He attributed enrollment increases to concerted efforts by the colleges to inform students about the benefits of summer school and its course offerings.

“It’s hard to say where we are going to finish up at on June 5, but right now, we have a good number across the district,” Burtis said. “It’s kind of a favorable sign.”

Summer school often looks different than fall and spring semesters.

The summer semester is shorter; it’s eight weeks compared to the 16-week terms in the fall and spring.

Additionally, summer courses are typically not program-required courses but general-education classes, which include prerequisites like math, English and science classes.

Many classes are also held online, which allows students and faculty to have the flexibility of teaching or earning credits while enjoying their summer. Most faculty members are nine-month employees.

“They want to have a nice summer break and get recharged and refreshed,” Burtis said about faculty members. “Some of them want the time to take graduate classes to earn their master’s degree or Ph.D. So a lot of them who do want to teach don’t want to be tied to going to campus.”

Some who go to school in the semester include students who want to get a head start or get caught up on their education. The vast majority do not take a full course load.

“If you are back from college, or (transferring) from another college, and you are trying to get caught up on your work or get ahead of your work, you can take courses that maybe you didn’t do so well on or even get ahead,” said Dr. Paul Young, president of the NWCCD.

Summer classes have a large number of students from outside Sheridan and Gillette. Wyoming colleges offer a program called WyClass, which allows students to find courses available at other colleges around the state that may not be offered at their local school. Because of that, it allows students from other parts of the state to take courses at NWCCD schools that may not otherwise, Burtis said.

The deadline to register for summer classes is June 5.