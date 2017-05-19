NWCCD employees seek improved communication

SHERIDAN — Northern Wyoming Community College District employees polled at or near the national norm in their opinions of college operations and work climate. However, staff members indicated they would like to see improved communication.

Nearly 78 percent of all full-time employees at the NWCCD took the 2016-17 climate survey, which has been given out annually since 2002.

This year, the college replaced its previously-used survey with a nationally used assessment called the Personal Assessment of the College Environment, which is developed by the National Initiative for Leadership and Institutional Effectiveness.

The new survey allows the college to compare its results against more than 100 community colleges around the country.

The college remained around the norm regarding relationships within immediate work groups and the college’s focus on students. Seventy percent of NWCCD respondents indicated the college district is a good place to work.

However, officials said institution-wide communication and efforts to engage employees in planning and change need to be improved.

Only 39 percent of employees agreed that information is shared within the institution and open and ethical communication is practiced at the college. Both of those measurements are well below the national average. Additionally, only 29 percent of employees said the purpose for any change is effectively communicated to employees; the national average is 47 percent.

“We need to take concrete steps to improve communication, give employees more information sooner and to give them more chances to give us feedback before decisions are made,” said Dr. Paul Young, president of the NWCCD.

Young said communication can be difficult due to rapid changes at the college. He brought up the example of the John C. Schiffer Collaborative School, which Sheridan County School District 2 officials announced would be moved to the college just before the end of the school year.

“Things move more quickly than employees would like to see,” Young said. “I don’t know what to do about that. Slow down the institution? But it’s clear that employees feel the institution is moving too quickly, and we don’t know what to do about that.”

It’s been 10 years since employees received a pay raise, and Young would like to see that changed. He is currently working with the college’s personnel committee to examine salary raises and will continue to examine all options as the college gets closer to finalizing its budget.

Young said in certain categories, the college district’s pay is the lowest in the state, and he asked board members to address salaries.

Additionally, 52 percent of respondents to the survey said they felt they had job security, down from a 71 percent average from the past three years. Young said this figure likely reflected last year’s reduction in staff at NWCCD along with news of other colleges around the state reducing their workforces.

Board members agreed to take actions to help the administration improve areas of the survey that indicate a need for improvement.

“If you need our help, I think we would be willing to step up and help the institution,” board member Robert Leibrich said.