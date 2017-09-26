Notes, quotes anecdotes

Week three of the Sheridan Fall Film Festival is a collection of short films from Manhattan Short. They are coincidentally appearing throughout the world Sept. 28-Oct. 8.

Show times at the Centennial Theatre Wednesday are 4:30 and 7:15 p.m.

••••••

The Princeton Review has released its list for the top “party schools” in the U.S. Number one was Tulane University in New Orleans. West Virginia was second with University of Colorado-Boulder also in the top tier.

Some 140,000 students are surveyed throughout the U.S. in 62 categories.

Said one Tulane student: “We party. And we party with a purpose.” Other categories included most beautiful campus (University of San Diego), most accessible professors (Colby College, Maine), best athletic facilities (Auburn University), happiest students (Vanderbilt), and “stone cold sober” school, Brigham Young University.

For parents, college is the opposite of kidnapping, writes newspaper pal Jim Hicks in Buffalo. They demand $100,000 from you, or they will send your kid back.

••••••

I see by the paper……

• The Charlotte (North Carolina) Observer reports how a mayoral candidate, a former county judge, is running for mayor of that state’s largest city. Her qualifications for office, according to her profile: White. Republican. Smart. She also pledged to crack down on protestors in the city, calling the demonstrations “an expression of Democratic behavior.”

• The top three states for over-65 volunteerism are Minnesota, Nebraska and North Dakota, so say the researchers at AARP. Some 38 percent of Minnesotans over 65 volunteered in their community, donating their time. Wyoming came in at 26 percent. The least participatory states were Louisiana and New York.

• Jeffrey Riegel, 56, of Port Republic, New Jersey, died of cancer last month and one of his last wishes was to have eight Philadelphia Eagles be his pallbearers “so that the Eagles could let him down one last time.” According to his obituary in the Atlantic City Press.

••••••

Greg Johnson, managing editor of the Gillette News Record, was working on a coal story and came across an item worth sharing. Sometime in the coming weeks, the 7 billionth ton of coal will be mined from the Powder River Basin. Johnson connected with UW economist and professor Robert Godby who took the math deeper. A ton of coal, Godby told Johnson, is about one cubic yard. So, seven billion tons of coal would convert to 1,284 cubic miles, or a square mountain, one mile by one mile in surface area and 6,780 feet tall. Says Johnson, “a mountain of coal.”

••••••

Dept. of incidental info……

The most visited house in the U.S.? The White House. The second most? Graceland. Forty years after his death, Elvis Presley’s Memphis home has annually more than 600,000 visitors.

••••••

Quotable

“I remember when I first came to Washington. For the first six months, you wonder how the hell you ever got here. For the next six months, you wonder how the hell the rest of them ever got here.”

— Harry S. Truman, 33rd American president, 1884-1972