Nonprofit professionals to gather in Sheridan

SHERIDAN — The Wyoming Nonprofit Network, in partnership with ServeWyoming, will present the inaugural Collective Voices: a Wyoming Nonprofit Symposium in Sheridan June 7-8.

The two-day event provides the opportunity for Wyoming nonprofit professionals to learn, mix, collaborate and mingle with peers from around the state. Attendees will include nonprofit directors and staff, board members, foundation representatives, volunteers, business and government partners, students, national and community service participants and grantees.

All sessions will be held at Sheridan College’s Whitney Academic Center Atrium and classrooms, while the networking reception will be at The Barn in Big Horn.

Registration is available through May 31 and is $110 for Wyoming Nonprofit Network members and $135 for non-members.

Amy Eisenstein, a development professional, fundraising consultant, author and advanced certified fundraising executive, will be the keynote speaker. She will also present two breakout sessions: “Happiness, Habits and Fundraising: Strategies to Help You Survive and Thrive” and “The Major Gifts Challenge: How to Grow Individual Giving at Your Organization.”

Additional session topics include board/executive director relationships; governance and compliance; evaluation; advocacy; key messages from the nonprofit sector; resources; collaboration between nonprofits and government; IT security; and productive meetings.

For more information on the symposium or to register, see www.wynonprofit.org.