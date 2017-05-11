Ninth-inning rally pushes Casper past Troopers

SHERIDAN — The Casper Oilers rallied to score three runs in the top of the ninth inning Wednesday to steal a 7-6 victory from the Sheridan Troopers at Thorne-Rider Stadium.

Austin Borzenski had thrown just one varsity inning prior to Wednesday’s game, but he took the mound in the sixth inning and brought some fire to the Sheridan infield. But an error put the first Casper batter on base in the ninth inning, and the game started to unravel for the Troopers.

With the bases loaded, no outs and the Troopers clinging to a 6-4 lead, the Oilers took advantage. A fielder’s choice scored one and a double scored another. A sacrifice fly scored the third run of the inning, and suddenly Casper had its first lead since it was 2-1 in the third inning.

“We led off the inning with an error, which is unfortunate; you don’t want to do that when you’re up two runs,” Sheridan head coach Ben Phillips said before acknowledging Borzenski’s solid night on the mound. “He did a great job. I felt bad that he took the loss; he didn’t deserve to. But Casper did a better job of putting the ball in play than we did.”

After Blake King led the bottom of the ninth inning off with a single, the Troopers weren’t able to capitalize. A high fly ball ended the game with Sheridan trailing on the scoreboard.

It was the eighth inning, though, that may have been the costliest for the Troopers.

Jeff Shanor led off the bottom of the eighth inning with a hard-hit double off the wall in left field. After Nolan McCafferty walked, Sheridan ended up with guys on second and third with no outs.

The next three batters struck out; no runs scored.

“I was worried about that, because it gave (Casper) a lot of energy,” Phillips said. “If we get a hit there, we go up four and the game’s over. It really is.

“The mistake that those three guys made, it wasn’t that they weren’t trying, but all three of them had two strikes on them and they were still swinging as hard as they could,” the coach added. “That’s what we talked about after the game. Don’t be selfish; shorten your swing up and put the ball in play, and we’re going to get a run.”

Phillips did admit that the intensity Wednesday night was much higher than in the team’s disappointing loss to Rapid City Sunday when he questioned the work ethic of some of his players. The added intensity showed right away as the Troopers played solid baseball for most of the night.

Sheridan brought out the highlight plays right from the start, including a diving catch in the outfield from Coy Steel and a tagged runner stealing second to cap off the first inning. After Steel led off the bottom of the first with a double, Kade Eisele hit an RBI single to give Sheridan a 1-0 lead.

The Oilers took a brief 2-1 lead in the second inning before Sheridan stole it right back with four hits and three runs in the third. Eisele led off the inning with a single; Shanor hit a double off the wall; and McCafferty brought in a run on a single before Andrew Ratty smacked a two-RBI double with the bases loaded.

“I liked what I saw tonight as far as the competitiveness and want to compete,” Phillips said. “They went out and played hard. We didn’t hit the ball that bad, and I thought our pitchers, for the most part, Shanor comes out and did great, and Austin pitched some of the better four innings we’ve had this season.”

Casper got one back in the fifth and threatened to take the lead in the sixth with Carl Geertz on the mound for Sheridan. After the Oilers tied the game on a sac fly — and a barely missed tag at home plate — Borzenski came in to relieve Geertz with two on and two outs. He struck out the batter and got Sheridan out of the jam.

The Troopers regained the lead in the bottom of the sixth inning off another McCafferty single, and a King single brought in another Sheridan run. Meanwhile, Borzenski made quick work of the Casper offense and a double play in the seventh saved an inning that began with two errors.

“These younger kids, they want to play,” Phillips said about Borzenski’s performance. “They don’t want to sit and just watch the older kids. We’ll have to start splitting some time if these (older) guys can’t get dialed in here, because we can’t throw our season away as a guy tries to get stuff figured out 20 games from now.”

The Troopers dropped to 4-4 with the loss. They’ll travel to Laurel, Montana, Saturday for a doubleheader with the Laurel Dodgers. The doubleheader begins a stretch of 10-straight road games for Sheridan.