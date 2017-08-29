New SCSD3 teachers work closely together to be more creative

CLEARMONT — Only a few feet separate the classrooms of the two new teachers to Sheridan County School District 3, Megan Van Veldhuizen and Jonathan Broersma.

Van Veldhuizen teachers third and fourth grade at Clearmont Elementary, and Broersma teaches fifth and sixth grade next door. Broersma grew up in Modesto, California, while Van Veldhuizen is from Sundance.

His path to teaching began with his second- and third-grade teacher, who helped Broersma love to learn.

“That was hard for me at first, and she was the one who engaged me enough to want to know more,” he said.

Van Veldhuizen said she always wanted to be a teacher. She is not the only instructor in her family, as her father teaches high school auto mechanics.

She attended Gillette Community College for two years, before finishing at Black Hill State University in Spearfish, South Dakota. After graduation, Van Veldhuizen taught second grade in Rawlins for one year before moving to Clearmont. Her long-term goal is to receive a master’s in reading, but right now, Van Veldhuizen said she likes elementary school because she can teach a wide variety of subjects.

This is Broersma’s 11th year teaching overall, after nine years in Fresno, California, and one year at Highland Park Elementary in Sheridan.

Broersma took a speech class in high school and loved the feeling of holding a room’s attention. When he was in high school and college, Broersma worked for an extended-day program and summer school program, where he said he fell in love with watching students grow.

He had a cousin who taught elementary school, and after observing him a few times, Broersma realized he probably wanted to follow in his cousin’s footsteps. After Broersma took a few teaching classes in college, at Fresno Pacific University, he knew teaching was for him.

The area appealed to Broersma because he and his wife wanted a smaller, quieter place to raise their three kids.

“We took a few road trips just to see different places, and kind of fell in love with Wyoming, and Sheridan in particular,” he said. “Of course, my kids, they wanted to move here just for the Kendrick Park ice cream.”

Teaching has changed over the years, Van Veldhuizen said, mainly in the ways teachers use technology to tailor different learning styles to different students.

“We’re more creative with how we teach, how we ask questions,” she said. “We’re just using more of the outside resources.”

Van Veldhuizen also said Broersma has been extremely helpful, and always answers her technology-related questions.

She has a small class of seven students, but challenges inevitably arise.

“When students are disrupting other students’ learning, that’s really hard,” she said. “If I’m distracted by it, my kids are probably distracted by it as well and that is just not good for anybody’s learning.”

Broersma teaches 17 students, who he encourages to work and learn together.

“If they can take ownership of their learning that way, the results are better, they learn a lot more and they’re more excited about it,” he said.

Van Veldhuizen said she believes her job isn’t only about preparing students to be better students. She teaches them skills that they can use in the classroom and on tests, but also to be proper citizens.

“How to say ‘please’ and ‘thank you,’ how to hold the door open…,” she said. “What I teach in here, I want them to apply to their everyday life.”

Her favorite part is connecting with students through spontaneous humor that can occur throughout the school day.

The learning atmosphere at Clearmont has impressed Broersma.

“It’s cool to see a community come together and want to see their kids be successful,” he said.