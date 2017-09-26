New lunch order options begin for SCSD1 faculty, staff

BIG HORN — Lunch might be an easier, better experience for teachers in Sheridan County School District 1 thanks to a new delivery and catering program.

The program started Monday and is mainly designed for faculty and staff at the Big Horn Elementary and Tongue River Elementary schools.

“All they have available there is elementary lunches, which is not really suitable for an adult,” SCSD1 food services director Dennis Decker said.

Faculty and staff members can use a mobile app or go to the district website and click on a link that allows them to place an advance lunch order for delivery or pickup from Big Horn High School.

Orders can be placed the day before or by 9 a.m. the day the meal is desired.

The menu is straightforward for now, with a selection of sandwiches, wraps, salads and pizzas.

“As we go and we get some history going, we’ll know what sells and what doesn’t sell,” Decker said. “That’ll work itself out. Then I’ll be, probably fairly soon, changing the menu to reflect what people like.”

A sandwich or salad costs about $5 and a pizza sells for between $11 and $14, basically the same price as the cafeteria, Decker said.

Decker initially came up with the idea several years ago and tried out a similar online program called Grab N’ Go, but that didn’t work well and was discontinued.

“I saw a need for the elementary teachers to get a suitable, adult lunch, and we need the sales,” Decker said.

“The added benefit is … the money that is generated from these sales goes back into our program, which lessens the burden on the general fund, which in turn is more money for the kids.”

Decker credited district technology coordinator Colby Vancleeve with turning the idea into a reality.

Vancleeve started working on the program this summer, and after receiving input from other technology department members, was in charge of designing the website and mobile app.

There are also special orders that can be made, including meals for sports teams who are traveling to competitions.

Decker said he is hoping for 20 to 30 orders per day, but doesn’t really know what to expect, as it can be difficult to get teachers and staff to order out of the cafe.

“School cafeterias have a certain stigma that you have to overcome,” Decker said. “I think we’ve done that for the most part, but this is making it more accessible.”

If the program works, the long-term goal is to eventually expand it for high school students.

“It’s kind of a trial run this year, and we’re going to try to improve on it and get it moving from there,” Vancleeve said.

Decker said success in not assured and, like any business venture, the program is a bit of a risk, but one the district was willing to take.

“I’m hopeful that now that it’s made easy, it’s going to be delivered to them, and everything’s in place to do the program, that it’ll catch on,” Decker said. “A good meal goes a long way to making everything else more conducive at the school.”