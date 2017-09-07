New interchange construction includes sidewalks, I-90 paving

SHERIDAN — Two weeks after officially opening the North Sheridan Interchange to vehicle traffic, crews continue work in and around the construction site.

Motorists on Interstate 90 will still encounter two-way traffic and reduced speeds in the eastbound lane of the project area. The Wyoming Department of Transportation instructs traffic to use the new interchange at exit 20 to access North Main Street, as the old interchange is closed and the bridge has been demolished.

Decker Road traffic and motorists accessing I-90 from Sheridan remain head-to-head in the eastbound lanes of the new Sheridan North Main Street alignment. There is still a 10-foot width restriction and vehicle traffic needs to remain aware of flagging operations as the contractor works through the area.

Powder River Concrete completed pouring for the medians on the new North Main Street. By mid-September WYDOT expects the other side’s concrete to be cured and inlets poured, allowing traffic to again be split into four-lane traffic. The same concrete company plans to pour sidewalks mid-September.

McDonald’s and Common Cents will be fully included in the construction zone this week, as sub-contractor Wilson Brothers will begin installing sanitary sewer and storm sewer in front of the buildings.

Reiman Corp. continues work on the sidewalks on the new interchange bridge and remains closed to pedestrian traffic.

Sub-contractors Simon Contractors plans to asphalt pave the westbound lanes of I-90 from the beginning of the project near Fifth Street to the new bridge that spans Higby Road and the railroad tracks this week.

High Country removed the old bridges over Decker Road and the old interchange. Embankments, or settlement pads are being set and stabilized for 30 to 45 days in the area before moving forward.

Electricians are installing electrical throughout the project and trees for the landscaping around the interchange are scheduled to arrive this week.

WYDOT conducts weekly update meetings every Tuesday at 9 a.m. in the Trails End Motel breakfast room.