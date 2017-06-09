New faces — June 9, 2017

Alvaro Jairo Chavez

Alvaro Jairo Chavez was born May 29, 2017, at Sheridan Memorial Hospital.

He weighed 7 pounds, 15 ounces.

He was welcomed by parents Bernie Chavez Jr. and Jessica Chavez of Sheridan.

His siblings are brothers Elias and Vicente.

His grandparents are Bernie Chavez Sr., Patsy Chavez and Patty Hyjek, all of Sheridan.

Brynlee June Thompson

Brynlee June Thompson was born May 31, 2017, at Sheridan Memorial Hospital.

She weighed 6 pounds, 11 ounces.

She was welcomed by parent Jamie Thompson of Sheridan.

Her grandparents are Jim Thompson of Sheridan and Callie Thompson of Phoenix, Arizona.

Kael Anthony Henry

Kael Anthony Henry was born May 30, 2017, at Sheridan Memorial Hospital.

He weighed 9 pounds.

He was welcomed by parents Michael and Chelsey Henry of Sheridan.

His sibling is brother Isaac Hunter.

His grandparents are Donna and Jospeh Cool of Dryden, Ontario, in Canada, and Renee and Brian Obermueller of Sheridan.