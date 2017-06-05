New faces — June 5, 2017

Connor James Johnson

Connor James Johnson was born May 28, 2017, at Sheridan Memorial Hospital.

He weighed 8 pounds, 11 ounces.

He was welcomed by parents Dan and Jessica Johnson of Sheridan.

His sibling is sister Evelyn.

His grandparents are Tara Duryea of Dayton; Bill and Connie Mairs of Wasilla, Alaska; and Rob and Angie Melville of Davenport, Iowa.

Madelyn Kate Conraads

Madelyn Kate Conraads was born May 27, 2017, at Sheridan Memorial Hospital.

She weighed 7 pounds, 8 ounces.

She was welcomed by parents Dan and Addie Conraads of Sheridan.

Benson Samuel Bailey

Benson Samuel Bailey was born May 29, 2017, at Sheridan Memorial Hospital.

He weighed 8 pounds, 5 ounces.

He was welcomed by parents David and Amanda Bailey of Sheridan.

His siblings are sister Isabel and brothers Brigham and Hunter.

His grandparents are Camille and Jack Bailey of Ephraim, Utah, and Robert and Cathy Gillespie of Spokane, Washington.

Devin Harper Surwald

Devin Harper Surwald was born May 29, 2017, at Sheridan Memorial Hospital.

She weighed 7 pounds, 6 ounces.

She was welcomed by parents Joe and Sarah Surwald of Sheridan.

Her siblings are sisters Shia and Remi.

Brian Benjamin Jones

Brian Benjamin Jones was born May 26, 2017, at Sheridan Memorial Hospital.

He weighed 8 pounds, 11 ounces.

He was welcomed by parent Nichole Marie Jones of Sheridan.

His grandparents are KC Jones Sr. and Velinda Jones, both of Sheridan.

Dawson Jacob Lozier

Dawson Jacob Lozier was born May 25, 2017, at Sheridan Memorial Hospital.

He weighed 7 pounds, 15 ounces.

He was welcomed by parents Bryan and Brooke Lozier of Sheridan.

His grandparents are Tim and Tiffany Lozier and Rod and Sheri Schutzman, all of Cody.

Austin Adelle Barnes

Austin Adelle Barnes was born May 24, 2017, at Sheridan Memorial Hospital.

She weighed 7 pounds, 5 ounces.

She was welcomed by parents John and Janet Barnes of Sheridan.

Her sibling is sister Elaina.

Her grandparents are Walt and Jaci Austin and John and Ina Barnes, all of Sheridan.

Kolson Patrick Biord

Kolson Patrick Biord was born May 30, 2017, at Sheridan Memorial Hospital.

He weighed 7 pounds, 2 ounces.

He was welcomed by parents Kalen and Leah Biord of Sheridan.

His siblings are brother Lincoln and sister Elaina.

His grandparents are Red and Susanne White of Hartford, South Dakota; Deb and Jim Janssen of Castlewood, South Dakota; and John and Deb Biord of Nashville, Tennessee.