New faces — Aug. 25, 2017

Finn Hardesty

Finn Hardesty was born Aug. 21, 2017, at Sheridan Memorial Hospital.

He weighed 8 pounds, 3 ounces.

He was welcomed by parents TJ and Jennifer Hardesty of Dayton.

His siblings are sisters Joy and Kayla.

His grandparents are Tom and Sheri Hardesty of Coquille, Oregon; Heinz and Karin Behrends of Berlin, Germany; and Christina Behrends-Soliman of Berlin, Germany.

Brittyn Grace Green

Brittyn Grace Green was born Aug. 15, 2017, at Sheridan Memorial Hospital.

She weighed 7 pounds, 15 ounces.

She was welcomed by parents Greg and Taylor Green of Sheridan.

Her sibling is sister Addison.

Her grandparents are Jason and Sheila Green of Powell and Rick and Jill Stonehouse of Cody.

Charlie Ann Masters

Charlie Ann Masters was born Aug. 11, 2017, at Sheridan Memorial Hospital. She weighed 7 pounds, 7 ounces. She was welcomed by parents Stephen and Denise Masters of Ranchester.

Her sibling is brother Kade.

Her grandparents are Doug and Stephanie Masters of Dayton; Judy Novakovich and Nathan Carroll of Manderson; and Randy and Deb Novakovich of Bridger, Montana.

Thatcher Gene Wilcox-Haskett

Thatcher Gene Wilcox-Haskett was born Aug. 15, 2017, at Sheridan Memorial Hospital.

He weighed 7 pounds, 12 ounces.

He was welcomed by parents Jake and Sarah Wilcox-Haskett of Sheridan.

His siblings are sister Aubriee and brothers Archer and Tayvin. His grandparents are Jim and Brenda Haskett of Sheridan and Duane and Cyndy Kuntz of Elgin, North Dakota.