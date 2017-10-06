Lola Rae Rasmussen

Lola Rae Rasmussen was born Oct. 2, 2017, at Sheridan Memorial Hospital.

She weighed 6 pounds, 5 ounces.

She was welcomed by parents Cory Rasmussen and Becca Davidson of Sheridan.

Her sibling is brother Luka Rasmussen.

Her grandparents are Riki Davidson of Parkman; Vince and Kelly Davidson of Greeley, Colorado; Keny and Kelly Rasmussen of Sheridan; and Susan White of Washington.

Serenity Irene Hope Wagner

Serenity Irene Hope Wagner was born Sept. 20, 2017, at Sheridan Memorial Hospital.

She weighed 6 pounds, 11 ounces.

She was welcomed by parents Nathan and Michelle Wagner of Sheridan.

Her siblings are brothers Alex and Anthony.

Her grandparents are Emilie Jordan of Sheridan, Kris Olson of Sheridan and Kevin Wagner of Worland.

Ladd Woodrow Homola

Ladd Woodrow Homola was born Oct. 2, 2017, at Sheridan Memorial Hospital.

He weighed 9 pounds, 2 ounces.

He was welcomed by parents Jeff and Barbara Homola of Ranchester.

His siblings are sisters Macy and Della and brothers Abe, Anders and Rudy.

His grandparents are Alan and Lori Williamson of Ranchester and Bruce and Joy Homola of Dayton, Montana.