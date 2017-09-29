Clay Brian Anderson

Clay Brian Anderson was born Sept. 26, 2017, at Sheridan Memorial Hospital.

He weighed 7 pounds, 6 ounces.

He was welcomed by parents Mason and Miriah Anderson of Sheridan.

His siblings are brothers Vance and Ivan and sister Scarlett.

His grandparents are Philip and Tamara Granger of Sheridan, Heidi Anderson of Sheridan and Bradford Anderson of Bloomington, Minnesota.

Stephen Donald King III

Stephen Donald King III was born Sept. 26, 2017, at Sheridan Memorial Hospital.

He weighed 6 pounds, 13 ounces.

He was welcomed by parents Stephen and Tamra King of Sheridan.

His sibling is brother Robert.

His grandparents are Robin and Erik Gerhold of Buffalo; Jamie Reyes of Corpus Christi, Texas; Steve and Melody King of Greenville, Tennessee; and Mark Blackthorn of Wichita, Kansas.

Ramone Robin Yellowtail

Ramone Robin Yellowtail was born Sept. 23, 2017, at Sheridan Memorial Hospital.

He weighed 6 pounds, 1 ounce.

He was welcomed by parent Chelsea Yellowtail of Sheridan.

His siblings are brothers Dante and Winston and sister Autumn.

His grandparents are Robin Toineeta of Montana and Dixie Yellowtail of Montana.

Johnathan Cody Knox Jr.

Johnathan Cody Knoz Jr. was born Sept. 22, 2017, at Sheridan Memorial Hospital.

He weighed 7 pounds, 5 ounces.

He was welcomed by parents Johnathan Cody and Hilari Michelle Knox of Sheridan.

His sibling is sister September Lyssa Faith Knox.

His grandparents are Roy and Beth Rasmusson of Sheridan and Russell and Yolanda Bates of Rock Springs.