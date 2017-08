SHERIDAN — The Sheridan County Museum will host a program for toddlers called Totspot Tuesday on Aug. 29 at 10 a.m.

The program will include a hands-on activity — building a downtown Sheridan.

The event is geared toward children ages birth to 4 years old. Children should have a responsible adult helper with them.

The program is free. To reserve a spot, call the museum at 675-1150.

The Sheridan County Museum is located at 850 Sibley Circle.