More outrages by federal judiciary

Re: Obama, media

As Americans watch in horror the brutality inflicted on innocent citizens in Europe by people who have “migrated” to Belgium, France, Germany and Great Britain, the federal judiciary continues to rule against common sense actions to prevent such tragedies from happening here.

Leftwing activist federal judges from Washington state to Hawaii to the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals have blocked implementation of travel bans into America of unvetted individuals from the six high-risk Middle East countries which spawn the majority of the jihadists committing these atrocities. We’ll soon see if the appointment of Neil Gorsuch to the U.S. Supreme Court is enough to stop this foolishness as this matter is headed for the high court.

Similarly, U.S. District Court Judge William Orrick — an appointee of President Barack Obama from San Francisco who had reportedly bundled some $200,000 for Obama’s campaigns — has issued an injunction against a presidential executive order defunding so-called sanctuary cities which refuse to cooperate with federal immigration authorities in the detention and eventual deportation of criminal aliens.

Another recent example: Federal District Court Judge (Washington, D.C.) Amy Jackson has ruled that the families of the slain from Benghazi have failed to make a justiciable case against Secretary Hillary Clinton. Jackson — yet another federal judge appointed by Obama — ruled that the parents didn’t “sufficiently challenge that Clinton wasn’t acting in her official capacity when she used the private server.” What? Again, disregard the facts and search for some “penumbra” in the case which will lead you to the desired outcome.

Roughly 40 percent of all current federal judges (district, circuit, and Supreme Court) are Obama appointees. It comes as no surprise that these judges continually inject their politics into rulings which should be about the law, not about ideology. These unelected officials serve for life and are accountable to no one!

Unfortunately, extreme judicial activism supported by left-media hyperbole is likely to be the modus operandi for the next four years. It is time for President Donald Trump to appeal to Congress to invoke its Article I constitutional authority to limit the jurisdiction of federal courts.

It is also time for state legislatures to convene an Article V Convention of States to rein in the power of a federal judiciary bent on making law and issuing political rulings versus executing their constitutional duty of interpreting the laws based on what they actually say rather than on personal and political agendas.

Charles Cole

Sheridan