Montana boys out-tough Wyoming

SHERIDAN — The Wyoming All-Stars need to get tougher to avenge Friday’s loss to the Montana All-Stars. The Montana boys took game one of the two-game all-star series 93-78 behind some physical play.

Brendan Howard scored 18 points and Jaxen Hashley added 16 for Montana, while Douglas grad Eric Jamerman led all scorers with 21 points for Wyoming.

The Wyoming boys hung with Montana for much of the night until a push late in the third quarter put the game fully in Montana’s hands. Behind aggressive rebounding and an ability to slash into the middle of the lane, Montana simply made it too difficult for Wyoming to keep up.

“The biggest difference in the game was just physicality,” Wyoming head coach Matt Hammer said.

The two teams battled back and forth for most of the first half and into the third quarter, with Wyoming cutting a few Montana runs short to keep the game within reach. In the third quarter, Wyoming was down just 61-57 with four minutes to go before Montana turned on the jets.

Montana ended the third quarter on a 13-6 run and took a 74-63 lead into the final period. Wyoming struggled to get the game back under a double-digit deficit.

“The one thing that they kept getting was middle drive, after middle drive, after middle drive,” Hammer said of the Montana offense. “That made our bigs have to step up and help, and (Montana) did a good job of passing the ball and sharing the ball.

“They’ve got some good athletes,” Hammer continued, noting that the Montana All-Stars have four players moving on to play college football. “We’ve got to come out and match the physicality.”

While Montana banged around inside, turning dump offs, post feeds and offensive rebounds into easy baskets, Wyoming tried to hang around with the long ball. For a while, it worked.

Wyoming drained eight 3-pointers on the night, doubling the outside production of its foes from the north. But seven of those eight 3s came in the first half and the All-Stars went cold as the game wore on.

Still, the early 3s kept Wyoming in it for a while, turning a 7-0 deficit into a 26-26 first-quarter tie behind a late long ball from Jamerman. Jamerman finished with three 3s on the night.

A Trevor Hautala floater to open the second quarter gave Wyoming its first lead of the night at 28-26, but it didn’t last long. Montana went on another nice run — this time 13-5 — to take an eventual 50-43 halftime lead.

From there, Wyoming was chasing, and 61-57 was as close as it got.

“We want to push and attack when they’re out of position, attack and find shooters,” Hammer said of his team’s offensive game plan. “We didn’t really do that. We had a lot of times tonight where we tried to drive a gap that was already occupied.”

Hammer’s squad at times looked like the better offensive team Friday night, but the coach emphasized that a win in Saturday’s rematch will have to come from the other end of the floor. His team can’t get pushed around again.

“The team that wins is the team that’s the most aggressive,” he said. “We’ve got to come out ready to play physical.”

Final

Montana…26 24 24 19 — 93

Wyoming…26 17 20 15 — 78

Scoring

Montana — Howard 18, Hashley 16, Costin 11, Evans 10, Braydon Deming 10, Bryson Deming 8, Huse 6, Anderson 6, Haverfield 4, Tanner 4

Wyoming — Jamerman 21, Kramer 14, N’Tula 13, Robinson 9, Carter 6, Hautala 5, Hiatt 5, Shultz 3, Baumstarck 2