Misslin sworn in as new SPD officer

SHERIDAN — Matthew Misslin joined the ranks at the Sheridan Police Department after being sworn in by Mayor Roger Miller in council chambers Monday afternoon.

Misslin comes to Sheridan from Buffalo, where he served as a police officer for the Buffalo Police Department for 10 years.

Misslin, originally from Minnesota, worked as an officer since 2007, but just completed his bachelor’s degree from the University of Wyoming in criminal justice this year and continues to pursue a Master of Business Administration degree.

“We always like to see it when guys are more motivated and continue with that education,” Sheridan Police Chief Rich Adriaens said.

Misslin brings along his wife, Jessica, and three children. Misslin’s wife pinned the badge onto her husband’s uniform.

“What this symbolizes for me is the importance of an officer’s family and friends and supporting them in their role,” Adriaens said. “Just the hours that we work are tough enough, but when you add in all the other things that add up about being a cop in a small town, the family has to put up with a little bit more. They didn’t sign up for the job like we did, so we’d like to recognize the importance of family in this little bit of ceremony.”

Misslin said he looks most forward to the activity the larger population of Sheridan brings in his position.

“I really look forward to working for a department that focuses on those core values and really builds everything from there,” Misslin said.

Misslin said he is an approachable guy and remained eager to answer the questions of the community.