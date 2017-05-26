Meeting planned for Monarch picnic

SHERIDAN — There will be a planning meeting for the 2017 Monarch/Underground Miners Picnic at 5:30 p.m. May 31.

The meeting will take place at the Sheridan County Fulmer Public Library in the Fulmer Room.

The plans for the July 30 picnic will be reviewed. The picnic on July 30 will start at 11 a.m. at Pine Island Campground in the Bighorn National Forest. All interested are invited to come to the planning meetings and the picnic.

The Sheridan County Fulmer Public Library is located at 335 W. Alger St.