McNenny to offer presentation Friday

SHERIDAN — Karen McNenny will return to Sheridan this week for a number of events, including a community presentation set for 9 a.m. to noon Friday.

McNenny will help local groups learn to talk about their organizations so people want you to keep talking.

She’ll help you be ready when the next person asks, “What do you do?” You’ll be able to seize the opportunity and avoid fumbling for the right words.

The event will also help attendees develop the skills to speak effectively at the next networking social, public event or media opportunity. The cost of the presentation is $30 per person. It will take place at the Sheridan College Broadway Center, located at 245 Broadway St.

For more information, contact the Center for a Vital Community at 674-6446, ext. 4203.